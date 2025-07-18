Gavin Newsom says Alcatraz will reopen the ‘same day Trump releases the Epstein files’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin Newsom has called the Trump administration’s bluff, joking that the notorious Alcatraz prison in northern California will reopen the same day that the so-called “Epstein files” are released.

A spokesperson dismissed the idea previously touted by the president, following a visit to the island by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and embattled U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday.

“Pam Bondi will reopen Alcatraz the same day Trump lets her release the Epstein files. So, never,” Izzy Gardon, Newsom’s director of communications, told SFGATE.

The visit by the two cabinet officials comes two months after Trump mulled over the idea of reopening the historic prison, announcing on Truth Social in May that he had directed the FBI and Homeland Security to look into the idea.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom has called the Trump administration’s bluff, joking that the notorious Alcatraz prison in northern California will reopen the same day that the so-called ‘Epstein files’ are released ( AP )

Democrats have blasted the idea, including California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, who called it Trump’s "stupidest initiative yet."

Administration sources told Axios that converting Alcatraz into a functioning prison could come with a $2 billion price tag.

The visit to San Francisco may have come as a welcome break for Bondi, who has been mired in controversy since the contentious release of the Epstein Files last week, which has caused a schism in the MAGA movement.

Hardline supporters of Trump, both in and out of government, reacted with outrage after Bondi’s office announced that – contrary to popular conspiracy – there was no so-called “client list” belonging to the disgraced financier.

The ongoing fallout has also been latched onto by the Democrats. As well as his snarky comments on Thursday, Newsom has also referenced the president’s attempts to continue as normal.

open image in gallery Doug Burgum and Pam Bondi shared this photo of themselves on their way to Alcatraz Island on Thursday ( X/@AGPamBondi )

On Wednesday, in response to a post by Trump about the possible use of cane sugar in Coca-Cola products, Newsom wrote: “Oh thank god! I’ve totally forgotten about the Epstein files now!”

However, despite the president’s own personal frustration, he seemingly bowed to pressure on Friday, announcing that he would allow Bondi to release grand jury testimony on the “Epstein files.”

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” he wrote.

In a follow up post, Trump added: “If there was a ‘smoking gun’ on Epstein, why didn’t the Dems, who controlled the ‘files’ for four years, and had Garland and Comey in charge, use it? BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!”