Lawmaker says Alligator Alcatraz is an ‘internment camp’ after joint GOP-Dem visit: ‘Packed into cages’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Democratic congresswoman has given a scathing review of the Trump administration’s so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida, describing it as an “internment camp” that needs to be “shut the hell down.”

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents Florida's 25th congressional district, said that pictures of the facility “don’t do it justice” and that detainees were being “packed into cages.”

On Saturday Florida lawmakers from both parties took a state-arranged tour of the new 3,000-bed detention center that the state rapidly built on an isolated airstrip surrounded by swampland in the Everglades.

Speaking at a press conference following the tour, Wasserman Schultz said that the walk-through had been “sanitized” but conditions were nonetheless “appalling.”

open image in gallery Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents Florida's 25th congressional district, said that pictures of the ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ facility ‘don’t do it justice’ and that detainees were being ‘packed into cages’ ( AP )

“They are essentially packed into cages, wall-to-wall humans, 32 detainees per cage,” she told reporters. “The only thing inside those cages are their bunk beds, and there are three tiny toilets.”

The units, Wasserman Schultz said, have sinks attached to the toilet resulting in detainees having to “brush their teeth where they poop.” There was minimal privacy for any person inside, she added.

open image in gallery On Saturday Florida lawmakers from both parties took a state-arranged tour of the new 3,000-bed detention center that the state rapidly built on an isolated airstrip surrounded by swampland in the Everglades ( AP )

“This place needs to be shut the hell down. They're abusing human beings in cages,” the congresswoman later added in a post on X.

Trump and his allies, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have touted the makeshift detention center — an agglomeration of tents, trailers and temporary buildings constructed in a matter of days — as an efficient and get-tough response to the president’s call for mass deportations.

open image in gallery Trump and his allies, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have touted the makeshift detention center as an efficient and get-tough response to the president’s call for mass deportations ( AP )

Described as temporary, the detention center is meant to help the administration reach its goal of boosting the U.S. migrant detention capacity from 41,000 people to at least 100,000.

The Florida facility's remote location and its name — a nod to the notorious Alcatraz prison that once housed federal inmates in California — are meant to underscore a message of deterring illegal immigration.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Florida with Governor Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ( AP )

Despite the outrage of Democrats like Wasserman Schultz, other Republicans who took the tour said the conditions were “clean, air conditioned and well-kept.”

“The rhetoric does not match the reality,” said State Senator Blaise Ingoglia, a DeSantis ally. “It’s basically all political theater coming from the [Democrats]. What they’re saying is pure bullshit.”