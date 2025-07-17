Trump sends embattled Pam Bondi to Alcatraz prison in re-opening bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two senior Trump officials are expected to visit Alcatraz Thursday to announce plans to convert it back into a federal prison, which one Democrat called the president’s "stupidest initiative yet."

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been mired in controversy since the contentious release of the Epstein Files last week, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, are expected to visit the island in San Francisco Bay, according to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's office.

The White House hasn’t confirmed the visit but a plane marked "United States of America" arrived in the Bay Area Wednesday night, accompanied by officials and a police-led motorcade.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

open image in gallery Alcatraz became part of the Golden Gate National Parks in 1972 and opened to the public the following year. ( Getty Images )

Trump first proposed reopening Alcatraz as a prison in May, calling the island “a sad symbol, but it’s a symbol of law and order.”

Bureau of Prisons officials subsequently visited the island at Trump’s direction to evaluate the feasibility of reopening it as a high-security prison for violent offenders.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area superintendent David Smith said the bureau had conducted initial assessments and planned to return for further structural evaluations.

Alcatraz is safe for visitors and maintained by the National Park Service, but some buildings have deteriorated, and restoration could cost over $1 billion.

Alcatraz, which once housed notorious inmates Al Capone, George "Machine Gun" Kelly, Robert Stroud (the "Birdman of Alcatraz"), and James "Whitey" Bulger, closed in 1963 due to high operating costs. It became part of the Golden Gate National Parks in 1972 and opened to the public the following year.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi (pictured) and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum are set to visit Alcatraz on Thursday to announce plans to reopen it as a federal prison. ( Getty Images )

Alcatraz generates around $60 million annually in tourism and has been featured in several films, including The Rock, Escape from Alcatraz, Birdman of Alcatraz, Murder in the First, Point Blank, and X-Men: The Last Stand.

The idea of transforming Alcatraz back into a prison has attracted heavy criticism from state and local leaders. Pelosi called it Trump’s "stupidest initiative yet."

"It should concern us all that clearly the only intellectual resources the Administration has drawn upon for this foolish notion are decades-old fictional Hollywood movies,” her office said in a statement.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie noted: “There’s no realistic plan to make Alcatraz reopen as anything other than a wonderful attraction than it currently is.”

open image in gallery In May, President Donald Trump called Alcatraz Island “a sad symbol, but it’s a symbol of law and order.” ( Getty Images )

California Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office added: "Pam Bondi will reopen Alcatraz the same day Trump lets her release the Epstein files. So... never."

Charlie Hopkins, one of the last living Alcatraz inmates, told ABC7 New York that he doubts Trump actually wants to reopen the prison and was instead trying to draw attention to the crime rate.

“When I was on Alcatraz, a rat couldn’t survive,” Hopkins, now in his 90s, said.