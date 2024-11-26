Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One of Donald Trump’s most trusted aides reportedly wrote him a series of adoring letters including one in which she told the President-elect: “You are all that matters to me.”

Natalie Harp, a former right-wing cable television host, had been on Trump’s radar since 2019 after her story of cancer survival caught his attention and he invited her to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

She later joined his staff in 2022 as a devoted aide, though she has no official title. It is also uncertain what role, if any, Harp will have in the forthcoming administration.

Harp has reportedly been known to carry with her a printer and battery pack to ensure the President-elect can have hard copies of briefings (his preference) and once ran behind his golf cart in Scotland to keep him up-to-date with positive news stories, according to The New York Times.

However, something that caught the attention and raised the eyebrows of some within the Trump campaign, was a series of letters that the 33-year-old wrote to Trump in 2023, according to a half-dozen people with knowledge of them.

open image in gallery Natalie Harp, a former right-wing cable television host, has been on Trump’s radar since 2019, after her story of cancer survival caught his attention and he invited her to speak at the RNC in 2020 ( Getty )

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp wrote in one of the letters, which were seen by The Times, who also confirmed their authenticity. “I don’t ever want to let you down,” read another, which also thanked Trump for being her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

In another letter, she told the President-elect that she wanted to get back “that synergy” she used to have with him, where “we’d talk about everything and nothing.” “I want to bring you joy,” she wrote, “to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk ‘work.’”

Those that confirmed the existence and authenticity of the letters, told The Times that the letters had been somewhat unnerving.

open image in gallery Harp has been known for her strong devotion to the President-elect, helping with his often erratic social media posting ( The Washington Post )

In 2019, Harp, a devout Christian who grew up in California, appeared on Fox News and credited Trump with saving her life through the Right to Try law which he signed in 2018, and gave her access to experimental treatments. She had been suffering from bone cancer, she said.

After being invited by Trump to speak on his behalf at the RNC in 2020, Harp left her job as an anchor at the far-right One America News Network and later pushed his baseless claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

The Times reported that, after his 2023 arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia, Trump once remarked angrily that Harp was the only member of his staff who cared about him. He refers to her as “sweetie” and treats her like a daughter, people close to the President-elect told the outlet.

The Times reports that she has previously provided Trump with a largely unsupervised flow of information to and helped him with his often erratic social media feed, pushing send on some of his infamously capitalized posts.

However, Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesman, told The Times that Harp was “trusted and valued” and credited her “work ethic and dedication” for helping Trump win the 2024 election.

The Independent has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.