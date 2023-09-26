Nancy Pelosi hit back at Donald Trump after the former president suggestedMark Milley, the outgoing head of the Joint Chiefs, be executed.

Mr Trump raged on his Truth Social platform over the weekend and suggested Mr Milley’s conduct was worthy of execution.

In an interview with MSNBC, Ms Pelosi said a person who engages in “a language like that” should not be eligible to run for any public office.

“To engage a language like that… it should be something that would eliminate someone as a prospect for any public office,” she said.

“General Milley is a patriot in our country, was very courageous, in the military, on the battlefield and on the public arena on the White House. I am saddened to hear that a former president would say that, just another argument why he should never have been in the White House and should never be there again. Twice impeached, once defeated, how many times indicted?” she continued.

“Mark Milley, who led perhaps the most embarrassing moment in American history with his grossly incompetent implementation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, costing many lives, leaving behind hundreds of American citizens, and handing over BILLIONS of dollars of the finest military equipment ever made, will be leaving the military next week,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on 22 September.

“This will be a time for all citizens of the USA to celebrate!” he continued.

“This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

“My bet: Donald Trump is threatening General Milley because General Milley is on the government’s witness list for the trial in the Mar-a-Lago documents case,” wrote Tristan Snell, a former official from the New York attorney general’s office, on X/Twitter.

Meanwhile, another Republican leader Paul Gosar joined Mr Trump in attacking Mr Milley. The member of Congress sent out his newsletter in which he said Mr Milley, whom he called a “homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist”, delayed sending the US National Guard to the Capitol during the Jan 6 riot.

“Of course, we now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump’s back,” Mr Gosar wrote.

“In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung,” Mr Gosar said in his newsletter.

“ He had one boss: President Trump, and instead he was secretly meeting with Pelosi and coordinating with her to hurt Trump. That is, when he wasn’t also secretly coordinating and sharing intelligence with the Chinese military. How this traitor remains in office is a question we need answered.”

Mr Trump’s online onslaught came in the wake of a deeply reported profile of Mr Milley in The Atlantic in which he says he gained “disturbing” insight into Mr Trump’s attitude toward the military.