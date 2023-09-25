Trump ‘threatens’ Mark Milley and praises Rishi Sunak for climate rollbacks in Truth Social rants – live
Donald Trump spent the weekend on Truth Social appearing to threaten a top military official and praising the UK Prime Minister for rolling back on climate target policies.
In a Friday night Truth Social post, Mr Trump suggested Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could merit punishment by “death” for his past communications with his Chinese counterparts.
The attacks on Mr Milley came after the general said in a recent Atlantic magazine profile Mr Trump once mocked a disabled veteran.
Then on Saturday afternoon, Mr Trump called Rishi Sunak “smart” for delaying the UK’s ban on gas and diesel cars as well as scrapping other environmental legislation.
“I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn’t going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don’t have a clue,” Mr Trump wrote.
Mr Trump, who rolled back on more than 100 environmental policies while in the White House, called on the US to stop allocating “trillions” of funding towards “that which is not doable”.
Trump takes credit for Roe v Wade while warning Republicans about six week bans
Trump will address 500 union members on Wednesday
Rather than participate in the next GOP debate, Donald Trump will address 500 former or current union members on Wednesday 27 September.
Mr Trump is expected to begin addressing the United Auto Workers beginning at 8pm at Drak Enterprises in Clinton Township, Michigan.
Republican 2024 candidates are walking the abortion line. One question is throwing them off balance
Nevada Republicans have set rules for their presidential caucus seen as helping Donald Trump
The Nevada Republican Party approved rules Saturday for their presidential caucus that many campaigns suspect are meant to help former President Donald Trump win the state’s GOP delegates.
The provisions would bar any candidate from the Feb. 8 caucus if they participate in the state-run primary two days earlier. They would also restrict super PACs, like the one Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is relying on, from trying to bolster support for candidates in a caucus.
The party approved the new rules at a closed-door meeting of its central committee. Two people familiar with the matter confirmed the result to The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the vote publicly.
The state-run primary will occur on Feb. 6, two days before the caucus. But those results will likely be symbolic since the state party refuses to use them to determine delegates. The national Republican Party generally allows state parties to decide how they will award delegates.
The caucuses also call for voter ID, paper ballots and only same-day voting. Nevada’s election laws, used in the state-run primary, require universal mail-in ballots, early voting, same-day registration, and require an ID to register to vote, but not at the polls.
The result could mean widespread confusion for Republican voters if two presidential nominating processes happen within the span of three days.
Trump calls UK Prime Minister ‘smart’ for climate rollbacks
Donald Trump praised Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, for rolling back on “ridiculous” climate policies, saying it was the smart decision.
“I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn’t going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don’t have a clue,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday afternoon.
Mr Trump, who rolled back on more than 100 environmental policies while president, suggested the US should follow the same decisions.
“Congratulations to Prime Minister Sunak for recognizing this SCAM before it was too late! The Green New Hoax will take down the U.S.”
Did Trump just call for Mark Milley to be executed?
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to rail against his old ally Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In lengthy rant, Mr Trump hit out at Mr Milley for being a “Woke train wreck” and suggested the general’s communications with China seeking to diffuse tensions in early 2021 were worthy of execution.
Here’s the former president’s full post.
If Chairman Milley ends up on the witness list in one of the many ongoing prosecutions of Donald Trump, these social media threats could come back to haunt him.
Cassidy Hutchinson calls Trump ‘dangerous’ and ‘un-American’ and describes fleeing DC after testimony
Cassidy Hutchsinson, former Trump administration aide turned key whistleblower in the January 6 investigation, had to flee Washington after her testimony against the former president and his allies, she claimed.
Ms Hutchinson, author of a forthcoming memoir about her time in the Trump administration, told CBS News in an interview that will air on Sunday that her lawyers advised her to get out of the US capital.
“I could not go back to my apartment,” Ms Hutchinson told CBS News. “I ended up moving down to Atlanta for several months.”
Ms Hutchinson, a former advisor to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said that she remains a Republican but will no longer be supporting Mr Trump.
“I would … like to make clear. I would not back the former president of the United States,” she said. “He is dangerous for the country. He is willing and has showed, time and time again, willingness to proliferate lies to vulnerable American people so he could stay in power. … To me, that is the most un-American thing that you can do.”
Karine Jean-Pierre loses patience with Fox News’ Peter Doocy: ‘We’re moving on’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down an attempted question from Fox News’ White House correspondent during a briefing after he asked about the influx of migrants at the southern border.
Peter Doocy asked, “So what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?”
“What do you call it, Peter, when GOP puts forth…” Ms Jean-Pierre started saying when Doocy interrupted, with his arm extended toward her, as if asking her to stop.
“No, no, no, you can’t,” she said before looking away from him and saying, “OK, we’re gonna move on! We’re moving on!”
“Karine, please” Doocy pleaded. “You said you were stopping the flow at the border–”
The press secretary kept saying “no” and explained her decision: “Peter, I tried to answer the question. You stopped me! Let’s go!”
Giuliani still hasn’t paid tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees owed to Georgia election workers
Rudy Giuliani has failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to the two Georgia election workers who sued him for defamation, according to a court filing from attorneys for both women.
Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who sued Donald Trump’s former attorney over baseless claims that fuelled threats of violence against them, have filed a notice in federal court that he has yet to pay more than $132,000 in sanctions after he failed to respond to parts of their lawsuit.
A four-page filing in US District Court on 21 September notes that Mr Giuliani was ordered to produce evidence and pay attorneys’ fees no later than 20 September. “Plaintiffs are considering what further relief may be appropriate,” according to the filing.
Last month, US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington DC determined that Mr Giuliani is liable for defamation for his baseless, inflammatory statements about the women, which are also central to two sprawling criminal indictments surrounding Mr Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Mr Giuliani was ordered to pay $89,172 in attorneys’ fees after he failed to respond to requests for evidence, as well as another $43,684 in fees after he ignored requests for business records, under the judge’s orders.
