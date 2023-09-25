✕ Close Related video: Adam Schiff accuses Republicans of setting stage for Trump dictatorship at tense hearing

Donald Trump spent the weekend on Truth Social appearing to threaten a top military official and praising the UK Prime Minister for rolling back on climate target policies.

In a Friday night Truth Social post, Mr Trump suggested Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could merit punishment by “death” for his past communications with his Chinese counterparts.

The attacks on Mr Milley came after the general said in a recent Atlantic magazine profile Mr Trump once mocked a disabled veteran.

Then on Saturday afternoon, Mr Trump called Rishi Sunak “smart” for delaying the UK’s ban on gas and diesel cars as well as scrapping other environmental legislation.

“I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn’t going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don’t have a clue,” Mr Trump wrote.

Mr Trump, who rolled back on more than 100 environmental policies while in the White House, called on the US to stop allocating “trillions” of funding towards “that which is not doable”.