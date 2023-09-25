A Republican congressman who has previously posted a doctored animation of himself killing Democratic lawmakers joined former president Donald Trump in suggesting that Gen Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be executed.

Rep Paul Gosar (R-AZ), a right-wing member of Congress, sent out his newsletter where he said that Gen Milley, whom he called a “homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist,” delayed sending the US National Guard to the Capitol during the January 6 riot.

“Of course, we now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump’s back,” Mr Gosar wrote.

“In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung,” Mr Gosar said in his newsletter. “ He had one boss: President Trump, and instead he was secretly meeting with Pelosi and coordinating with her to hurt Trump. That is, when he wasn’t also secretly coordinating and sharing intelligence with the Chinese military. How this traitor remains in office is a question we need answered.”

Mr Gosar’s words echo those of Mr Trump, who raged over the weekend about the chairman and called for his execution.

“This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!,” he said on Truth Social.

This is not the first time Mr Gosar has hinted at a desire to kill his political opponents. In 2021, he posted a video of the anime show Attack on Titan that ended with a character with his head photoshopped on killing a character with Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s head photoshopped on.

In response, every House Democrats and two Republicans – now former congressmen Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming – voted to censure Mr Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reinstated Mr Gosar to his committees. Mr Gosar for his part initially opposed Mr McCarthy’s bid for speaker before switching his vote earlier this year. During the fight over the speakership, Mr Gosar was seen chatting with Ms Ocasio-Cortez.