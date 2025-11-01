Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Nancy Mace allegedly directed an expletive-filled rant toward police officers at the Charleston International Airport this week, according to an incident report.

The incident took place Thursday morning after Mace arrived at the airport for a flight, according to a report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department obtained by multiple media outlets, including FITS News and WIRED.

Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, was set to arrive at the airport in a white BMW, according to the report. Officers started waiting for her near the front curb shortly after 6 a.m., but they didn’t see her for several minutes, the report says.

The officers were then informed shortly before 7 a.m. that Mace was at a TSA checkpoint for the Known Crewmember program. When they found her, she was “very irate,” according to the report.

“During the entire escort, Rap. Mace was talking loudly using profanity at times for others to hear,” the report reads.

Representative Nancy Mace allegedly directed an expletive-filled rant toward police officers at the Charleston International Airport on Thursday

One of the officers who was escorting Mace wrote that she “repeatedly stated we were ‘F****** incompetent,’ and ‘this is no way to treat a f****** U.S. Representative.’”

“She also said we would never treat Tim Scott like this,” the officer wrote. Scott is the junior senator from South Carolina.

Mace stood at her gate “for several minutes with her continuing tirade” before boarding the flight, the officer wrote. An American Airlines gate agent then “stated he was in disbelief regarding her behavior" and "implied that a U.S. Representative should not be acting the way she was,” according to the officer.

The officer also wrote that a TSA supervisor told him Mace “talked to several TSA agents the same way” and that "he was very upset with how she acted at the checkpoint.” The supervisor said he’d be “submitting a report to his superiors about her unacceptable behavior,” the officer noted.

The officer wrote that he later reviewed footage from the front curb and discovered that Mace arrived in a gray or silver BMW.

“Any other person in the airport acting and talking the way she did, our department would have been dispatch and we would have addressed the behavior,” the officer wrote.

open image in gallery Representative Nancy Mace was ‘very irate’ and ‘talking loudly using profanity at times for others to hear’ at the Charleston International Airport, according to the police report ( Getty )

The alleged incident comes as TSA and FAA employees nationwide miss paychecks due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Mace’s director of operations, Cameron Morabito, addressed the incident in a statement to WIRED.

“Apparently, simply arriving at an airport now makes for a worthy headline. We are forced to take the Congresswoman’s safety extremely seriously,” Morabito wrote. “After the world watched Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the threats against her have only intensified. Our security procedures are based solely on legitimate safety concerns, and any attempt to politicize this reality is both dangerous and reckless.”

In an apparent response to the reporting, Mace shared a video on X that appears to show her arriving at the airport in a gray car. She captioned the video: “BREAKING NEWS: Nancy Mace arrives at the airport - with no security.”

Mace later reposted the video and added: “And for the FAKE NEWS: This is the entrance ALL Members of Congress use at the airport. Are you going to write that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott use the same entrance or no?”

In another post, Mace wrote that “all federally elected officials including Senators Scott and Graham use the same Crew Member Access Point at airports. That’s the federal security protocol.”

Mace also wrote that she heard that “the ‘rumor’ is TSA wouldn’t let me through.”

“This is false. And is a silly rumor,” she wrote.

The Independent has contacted Mace, the Charleston International Airport, TSA and American Airlines for comment.