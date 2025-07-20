TSA introduces brand new line for traveling families

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Traveling as a family can always be difficult, as parents scramble to get their toddlers through airport security. However, a new campaign might make the process easier.

On Friday, the United States Department of Homeland Security announced the launch of the “Families on the Fly” campaign, aimed at reducing the stress associated with traveling as a family.

The initiative includes creating a dedicated family lane for TSA security, designed to reduce overall wait times and streamline the process.

“There will be expanded areas that will give them the benefit of recognizing that they have children with them and will help make sure that we have the ability to take care of them and their families as they go through this expedited process with their kiddos,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at a press conference.

The campaign will also offer a discount for families interested in using TSA PreCheck, where the cost will be $85 per person instead of $100. Under the current regulations, children under 12 are permitted in the TSA Precheck line as long as they are traveling with someone who is enrolled in the program. Children between the ages of 13 and 17 must be booked under the same flight registration as their parents/guardians who are enrolled.

In addition to TSA family lanes, the campaign will also be offering a $15 discount for families looking to enroll in TSA PreCheck ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The “Families on the Fly” campaign is currently being implemented at the Orlando International and Charlotte-Douglas International airports, with planned expansions to John Wayne Orange County Airport and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

In the coming months, the initiative will also be added to Charleston International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico, and Tampa International Airport.

The news of the new TSA comes a few days after Noem revealed during a conference hosted by The Hill on Wednesday that she is questioning “everything TSA does” and spoke of possible changes to the amount of liquids travelers can tote in their carry-on baggage.

“The liquids, I’m questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be,” Noem said. “We have put in place in TSA a multilayered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it's still as safe.”

She gave no details about precisely what those changes might be or how quickly travelers could expect to see them.

Under the Transportation and Security Administration's current guidance, travelers can carry liquids in travel-sized containers 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item in their carry-on bag. Those containers must be placed in a one-quart resealable plastic bag. Bigger containers must be placed in checked baggage, although there are exceptions for medications and baby formula.