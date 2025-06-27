Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a lighthearted yet increasingly necessary clarification, TSA confirmed that, despite internet jokes, a Waffle House employee ID does not meet the standards of a federally recognized Real ID.

The chatter started when Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci tweeted a bright-yellow laminated Waffle House ID with his name and meteorologist title on it this week, writing, “TSA might want RealID, but I have the realest ID.”

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 2.2 million views. It even caught the attention of the official TSA account two days later, which replied, “Respectfully, no… Waffle House IDs will not suffice as a Real ID alternative (sorry).”

The humorous exchange with the meteorologist and eatery super fan brings to mind the Waffle House Index, an informal metric used by FEMA to assess the severity of natural disasters, especially hurricanes, based on whether Waffle House restaurants in affected areas stay open.

open image in gallery Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci tweeted his Waffle House ID, which TSA said is not a federally recognized Real ID. ( X/@MatthewCappucci )

Since nearly all Waffle House locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on holidays, the chain is known for its disaster preparedness and resilience. As former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate told the Wall Street Journal in 2011, "If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? That's really bad. That's where you go to work."

The Waffle House Index uses a simple three-color system to reflect the severity of a disaster’s impact on a local area.

A green rating means the Waffle House is fully operational and serving its full menu, indicating that the area has experienced minimal damage or disruption.

open image in gallery FEMA uses the unofficial Waffle House Index to gauge disaster severity based on whether local Waffle House restaurants are open, operating on a limited menu, or closed. ( Getty Images )

A yellow rating signifies that the restaurant is open but operating on a limited menu, often due to power outages, staffing shortages, or supply chain issues, suggesting moderate impact but still-manageable conditions.

A red rating means the Waffle House is completely closed, which is rare and typically signals severe damage, unsafe conditions, or significant infrastructure failure in the area.

The ID kerfuffle recalls TSA’s recent post about using Costco IDs at the airport security counter.

"We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not," the TSA said in a post last week on social media.