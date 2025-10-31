Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City’s three major airports are under traffic restrictions from the Federal Aviation Administration as staffing shortages amid the ongoing government shutdown impact air travel.

John F. Kennedy International Airport is under a ground stop until 7:30 p.m. Friday due to staffing shortages, New York City Emergency Management said. The airport is also on a ground delay through early Saturday morning due to high winds and staffing.

Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are also under ground delays due to staffing shortages and wind, according to the agency.

“More restrictions are possible if conditions worsen,” the agency said. “Travelers should expect widespread ripple delays and check with their airline for the latest flight status.”

A traveler looks at cancelled flights at Orlando International Airport. More than 3,000 flights have been delayed nationwide on Friday as the FAA faces staffing shortages ( AFP via Getty Images )

Staffing shortages are impacting travel as thousands of FAA employees, including air traffic controllers, go unpaid amid the government shutdown, which began October 1.

JFK Airport has already seen more than 200 delayed flights and 69 cancellations as of Friday afternoon, according to FlightAware. There have also been nearly 300 delays at Newark, and more than 400 delays at LaGuardia.

The Federal Aviation Administration also delayed flights at airports in Austin and Nashville. The agency expects to issue more flight delays at airports in Houston and Dallas later Friday, according to Reuters.

Nationwide, there have been more than 3,000 delayed flights and more than 300 cancellations on Friday so far, according to FlightAware. On Thursday, there were 7,362 delayed flights and 1,251 cancellations in the U.S.

Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Thursday that the ongoing shutdown could create a “disaster” in November as holiday travel ramps up.

“Look it could be a disaster. It really could be, because at that point you’re talking about people have missed three paychecks, they’ve missed four paychecks,” Vance said. “How many of them are not going to show up for work?”

“Our traffic will be snarled, but it will be a disaster in aviation,” Duffy added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.