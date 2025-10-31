NYC airports all face restrictions as weather and FAA staffing shortages during shutdown leave fliers frustrated
New York City’s JFK Airport is under a ground stop until 7:30 p.m.
New York City’s three major airports are under traffic restrictions from the Federal Aviation Administration as staffing shortages amid the ongoing government shutdown impact air travel.
John F. Kennedy International Airport is under a ground stop until 7:30 p.m. Friday due to staffing shortages, New York City Emergency Management said. The airport is also on a ground delay through early Saturday morning due to high winds and staffing.
Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are also under ground delays due to staffing shortages and wind, according to the agency.
“More restrictions are possible if conditions worsen,” the agency said. “Travelers should expect widespread ripple delays and check with their airline for the latest flight status.”
Staffing shortages are impacting travel as thousands of FAA employees, including air traffic controllers, go unpaid amid the government shutdown, which began October 1.
JFK Airport has already seen more than 200 delayed flights and 69 cancellations as of Friday afternoon, according to FlightAware. There have also been nearly 300 delays at Newark, and more than 400 delays at LaGuardia.
The Federal Aviation Administration also delayed flights at airports in Austin and Nashville. The agency expects to issue more flight delays at airports in Houston and Dallas later Friday, according to Reuters.
Nationwide, there have been more than 3,000 delayed flights and more than 300 cancellations on Friday so far, according to FlightAware. On Thursday, there were 7,362 delayed flights and 1,251 cancellations in the U.S.
Vice President JD Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Thursday that the ongoing shutdown could create a “disaster” in November as holiday travel ramps up.
“Look it could be a disaster. It really could be, because at that point you’re talking about people have missed three paychecks, they’ve missed four paychecks,” Vance said. “How many of them are not going to show up for work?”
“Our traffic will be snarled, but it will be a disaster in aviation,” Duffy added.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments