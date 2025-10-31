Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has demanded that Congressional Republicans use the “nuclear option” to unilaterally eliminate the filibuster and end the ongoing government shutdown.

“It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post late Thursday evening.

The filibuster is the Senate rule that requires 60 of the chamber's 100 members to agree to pass most legislation. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning that legislation can be stalled if members vote along party lines.

Republicans could eliminate the filibuster using their simple majority, though many have historically been opposed to the move, arguing that it would ultimately benefit the Democrats when they return to power.

open image in gallery Trump has demanded that Congressional Republicans use the ‘nuclear option’ to unilaterally eliminate the filibuster and end the ongoing government shutdown ( AP )

The Democrats are currently using the filibuster, which allows them block any bill from coming up for a debate or vote, to prolong the government shutdown, which is now entering day 31.

Democrats are demanding a reversal in Medicaid cuts laid out in Trump’s massive spending bill, which he signed in July, and an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies for their support of a funding bill.

Republicans have baselessly claimed Democrats want to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants, despite the group not being eligible for federal healthcare programs. There are exceptions for emergency care.

In his posts, Trump insisted that he wanted to remove the filibuster to “take advantage” of the Democrats.

“Never have the Democrats fought so hard to do something because they knew the tremendous strength that terminating the Filibuster would give them,” he said. “Well, now WE are in power, and if we did what we should be doing, it would IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, Country destroying “SHUT DOWN.”

He added: THE CHOICE IS CLEAR — INITIATE THE “NUCLEAR OPTION,” GET RID OF THE FILIBUSTER AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump has long-since held disdain for the filibuster, telling Fox News in 2017 during his first presidency that it was “not a good concept to start off with” and “not fair.”

open image in gallery Trump’s call to end the filibuster came at a moment when certain senators and House Speaker Mike Johnson believed it was time for the government shutdown to come to an end. It is unclear if lawmakers will follow Trump's lead, rather than finding ways to negotiate with Democrats ( Getty Images )

But as the government shutdown stretches on, other Republicans have appeared to be reconsidering their previous opposition to abolishing the filibuster.

Trump’s call to end the filibuster came at a moment when certain senators and House Speaker Mike Johnson believed it was time for the government shutdown to come to an end. It is unclear if lawmakers will follow Trump's lead, rather than finding ways to negotiate with Democrats.

Georgia Congresswoman and MAGA acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene said she had called for scrapping the filibuster “from the very beginning.”

“Since Democrats REFUSE to fund the government, Senate Republicans need to use the nuclear option and override the filibuster!!” she wrote on X, in response to Trump’s post. “Enough of the drama. Stop forcing people to suffer and LEAD the country!!”

"My thought is that I'm not willing to see children in my state go hungry, which is literally happening now, over some Senate procedure," Montana Rep. Josh Hawley told The Independent previously.

The federal government shutdown could cost the U.S. economy between $7 billion and $14 billion, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.