MTG says MAGA is crumbling and ‘dam is breaking’ against Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed support for President Donald Trump among Republican lawmakers is crumbling and that the “dam is breaking.”

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, the GOP Georgia firebrand gave a blunt appraisal of Trump’s standing within the party, claiming he’s suffered from a string of self-inflicted wounds that could lead to heavy Republican losses in the midterms.

“I think the dam is breaking,” Greene told White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “Many Republicans may not have called him out, but last week, 13 Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn one of President Trump’s executive orders which enabled him to fire federal workers. We also saw Indiana Republicans vote against redistricting.”

She said these are signs that lawmakers are increasingly willing to openly defy the president as they gear up for the 2026 midterms.

“He’s got real problems with Republicans within the House and the Senate that will be breaking with him on more things to come,” she added.

open image in gallery Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told CNN that MAGA is crumbling and the "dam is breaking" against President Donald Trump. ( CNN )

In response to Greene’s comments, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Independent, “We don’t have time for her petty bitterness.”

“President Trump remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history — the MAGA movement. On the other hand, Congresswoman Greene is quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term and abandoning the consequential fight we’re in,” Ingle added.

Upon entering Congress in 2021, Greene quickly carved out a lane for herself as a staunch ally of Trump, frequently voting with the president and echoing his baseless claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent. But, her tune changed earlier this year, when she began speaking out against Trump on several issues, including health care subsidies, U.S. support for Israel and on a discharge petition calling on the Department of Justice to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein.

The president responded by accusing Greene of having “went BAD” and labeled her a “traitor.” Facing Trump’s fury and the threat of a primary challenger, Greene announced last month that she will retire from Congress. Her last day in office will be January 5, 2026.

During her sit-down with CNN, Greene specifically addressed several instances where she claimed Trump has let Republicans — and Americans more broadly — down.

She mentioned his response to the death of Rob Reiner, an acclaimed director and prominent Trump critic, who was murdered alongside his wife in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Reiner died “due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

The Georgia Republican described Trump’s response as “classless” and “just wrong.” She noted that many of the president’s faithful supporters felt the same way.

open image in gallery Once a fervent support of Trump, Greene claims the president now has “real problems” within his own party. ( Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images )

Greene also criticized Trump’s apparent inability to grapple with voter concerns about the economy.

Earlier this month, the president described the term affordability as a “hoax,” claimed prices are coming down and gave the economy an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus” rating. Many Americans disagree, though. In a November Politico poll, 46 percent of respondents said they believe the current cost of living is the worst they can remember.

“What I would like to see from the president is empathy for Americans,” Greene said.

“Trump is a billionaire and he’s the president of the United States,” she added. “When he looks into a camera and says affordability is a hoax and totally just tries to make nothing out of inflation, he’s talking to Americans that are suffering and have been suffering for many years now and are having a hard time making ends meet, and so that’s not the right message.”

As a result, Greene predicted that Republicans will suffer losses in the 2026 midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress.

“I’m one of the people that’s willing to admit the truth and say I don't see Republicans winning the midterms right now,” she said. She said she thinks it’s unlikely that House Speaker Mike Johnson will remain in power.

What can Trump do to stave off a midterm drubbing? Greene suggested that he “dive all in on America First policies.” She encouraged him to shift his attention from foreign policy issues and prioritize delivering on his campaign promises to help everyday, hard-working Americans.