Nick Reiner reportedly behaved oddly during Bill Hader interaction at holiday party hours before parents’ murders: Live updates
Hollywood couple's son, Nick Reiner, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder after parents fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home Sunday afternoon
Nick Reiner, the youngest son of the late Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, reportedly acted strangely at a holiday party just hours before his parents were found dead.
Reiner was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after the bodies of his parents were found, reportedly with stab wounds, at their Brentwood estate. Reiner is “responsible” for his parents' deaths, LAPD detectives said.
The 32-year-old attended a holiday party with his parents on Saturday night, sources told NBC News. The outlet’s sources said he was disruptive, and some partygoers were concerned about his behavior.
Reiner behaved oddly after interrupting a conversation that involved comedian Bill Hader, the outlet reports. When Hader told him it was a private conversation, Reiner stared at him and stood still before “storming off,” a source told NBC News. The Independent has contacted Hader’s representatives for comment.
He was scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom at 8:30 a.m. local time Tuesday. But the younger Reiner did not receive medical clearance to move from the jail to the courthouse, his attorney Alan Jackson told The New York Times. Jackson described medical clearance as standard procedure but provided no further information.
Police are presenting the case to the LA District Attorney, who will decide if Reiner will face charges. The DA is set to give an update in the case at 1 p.m. local time.
Nick Reiner had tiff with Bill Hader at Christmas party ahead of parents' deaths: report
Nick Reiner reportedly attended a Christmas party with his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, the day before they were found dead in their California home.
Reiner was disruptive at the party, and some partygoers were concerned about his behavior, NBC News reports. At one point, he also reportedly interrupted a conversation that involved comedian Bill Hader.
When Hader said it was a private conversation, Reiner stared at him and stood still before “storming off,” a source told NBC News.
The Independent has contacted Hader’s representatives for comment.
What to expect next in the investigation
Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were found dead in their home, reportedly with stab wounds.
Reiner has not yet been charged with a crime. Police said they are presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney, who will determine the charges.
The district attorney said he’ll provide an update on the case on Tuesday afternoon.
A law enforcement source told CNN that prosecutors are expected to put together a charging document based on evidence gathered by police. Reiner would then make his first court appearance if charges are filed.
Reiner was initially scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning, but he was not medically cleared to move from the jail to the courthouse, his attorney told reporters.
Who is the Los Angeles County DA?
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is expected to provide updates on the investigation into the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner later today.
Hochman was elected to the post last year, after defeating incumbent George Gascón.
The district attorney is a former federal prosecutor and has described himself as a “hard middle” candidate, the Associated Press reports.
Hochman ran for his current position as an independent, but he previously launched an unsuccessful bid for California attorney general as a Republican.
White nationalist Nick Fuentes blasts Trump over Rob Reiner comments
Even Nick Fuentes, a 27-year-old white nationalist streamer, slammed President Donald Trump’s comments about Rob and Michele Reiner.
Trump has faced widespread backlash after claiming on Truth Social that the Reiners died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”
Fuentes described the Reiners’ deaths as a “tragedy” before criticizing Trump’s post on Monday.
“You go on Truth Social and make a joke about Trump Derangement Syndrome? It just goes to show there was never anything there. There was never a center. It was always empty,” he said.
Who is Nick Reiner's attorney?
Famed attorney Alan Jackson is representing Nick Reiner following his arrest on suspicion of murder over the weekend.
Jackson told reporters that Reiner would not appear in court on Tuesday because he was not medically cleared to be transferred from the jailhouse to the courthouse.
"Hopefully he’ll be cleared tomorrow and we can get him here," Jackson said, according to NBC News.
Jackson has represented several high-profile clients throughout his career, including Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.
He also represented Karen Read, a Massachusetts woman who was found not guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year in connection with her boyfriend’s death.
DA to give update on Nick Reiner's case this afternoon
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is set to give an update on the investigation into the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner this afternoon, according to The New York Times.
The press conference is set to take place in about two hours, at 1 p.m. local time.
Nick Reiner’s history of addiction and the movie his father Rob Reiner made about it years before fatal stabbing
Nick Reiner, son of Hollywood movie director Rob Reiner, has been arrested after his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home.
He has a well-known history of heroin addiction, which began when he was a teenager and saw him enter rehab on at least 17 occasions, beginning at age 15. He has experienced homelessness a number of times in a number of states, he has said.
Keep reading:
Who is Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner, arrested after his parents were found stabbed?
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg slams Donald Trump after ‘disgusting’ Rob Reiner post: ‘Have you no shame?’
Prosecutors are weighing charges against Reiner
While Nick Reiner is no longer expected to appear in court, police are still presenting prosecutors with the case against him.
The Los Angeles Police Department said investigators will present the case against Reiner to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday. From there, the district attorney will decide whether to charge Reiner.
Reiner was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder.