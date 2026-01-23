Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law left her suicide note in a copy of the Book of Mormon and had Xanax in her system when she died last year, according to coroners.

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, was found dead on October 10, 2025, in California after taking her own life by jumping from a five-story parking garage.

She died after falling “backwards from a seat position” in the parking garage, according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report seen by The Daily Mail.

The report did not include what she had written in her suicide note, though, which was left in the back page of the Book of Mormon. The religious text was found underneath her purse on the front passenger seat of her car.

open image in gallery Carrie Elizabeth Romney was found dead outside of a parking lot in California where she had left a suicide note in a Book of Mormon ( ABC 7 )

The report also stated that she had 6.3 ng/mL of Xanax, a medication prescribed for anxiety disorders, in her system, according to TMZ.

Her final moments were included in the documents too, with Medical Examiner Dr Emily Lo writing that Carrie was seen “pacing” and “looking over the edge” of the parking lot at around 7.10 pm.

She had left home hours earlier, at around 12.30 pm, telling her unnamed husband that she was running errands.

By 8.23 pm, she was seen sitting atop the parapet, facing away from the sharp drop which led to the pavement. Carrie died three minutes later.

open image in gallery Carrie was married to Mitt Romney’s brother, Scott ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dr. Lo wrote that Carrie had a “history of suicidal ideation” and that she had previously attempted to take her own life. Carrie had allegedly driven a car over the edge of a cliff just two years before her death and often “made comments about not wanting to go on.”

She married into the Romney family on November 26, 2016, when she wed her ex-husband, George Scott Romney.

By that time, Scott had become best-known for appearing on the campaign trail with his brother, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Former President Barack Obama comfortably defeated the former Massachusetts governor.

open image in gallery Carrie’s former brother-in-law, Mitt Romney, ran against President Barack Obama in 2012 ( Getty Images )

According to files obtained by the Mail, Scott divorced Carrie eight years after they married, citing irreconcilable differences. She allegedly sought spousal support, but her soon-to-be ex-husband did not agree to it.

Mitt Romney released a short statement after his sister-in-law’s death.

'Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives,' he wrote.

Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial and was seen marching with Black Lives Matter protestors following the murder of George Floyd.

His brother, Scott, has kept a low profile since the 2012 election.

The Independent has contacted the Romney family for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans in confidence on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.