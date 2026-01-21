Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she would be adamantly against her husband, former President Barack Obama, running for the office again if President Donald Trump somehow changed the law to allow a third term.

Michelle Obama, who served in the White House for eight years, encouraged people to look to the future and find new, talented young people to lead the ever-changing country, rather than look back on Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy.

When asked by host Alex Cooper if Barack Obama would ever consider running for the hypothetical third term, Michelle Obama responded, “I hope not.”

“I would actively work against that. I would be at home working against it,” Michelle said.

Although presidents are limited to two four-year terms, Trump has repeatedly trolled the public by floating the idea of somehow breaking the Constitution to allow himself to remain in office for a third term.

Former first lady said the country needs young people with new ‘energy’ to take on the difficult job of being president ( Getty Images )

Most of Trump’s allies have insisted the current president is not serious about pursuing the possibility – given it would take massive bipartisan support in Congress as well as among the states.

But while Trump has expressed glee at the far-fetched idea, Michelle Obama insisted the country needs fresh talent.

“I do believe in the need for new vision,” Michelle Obama said, explaining that serving as president is difficult and requires new energy.

Michelle Obama has reflected on her time in the White House fondly in interviews and her 2018 memoir Becoming. She has called her time as first lady “the greatest honor” of her life. But she has also been honest about the pressure and anxiety that came with serving as the first Black first lady ever.

Her upcoming book, The Look, gives readers an inside look at how she and her team used fashion to express confidence and personality during her time in the White House.

“How are we going to build young leaders if the same people keep doing it again, and again, and again? There’s all these young smart people who are just looking outside with their ideas as leaders get older and older,” she added.

Michelle Obama’s sentiments are reflective in how U.S. voters feel about seeing the same politicians running in elections. Before former President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, polling consistently showed most people were unhappy with a Trump v. Biden matchup again.

“I believe two terms is enough, for everybody,” she added.