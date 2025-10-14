Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law, Carrie Romney, found dead after ‘jumping or falling’ from parking garage
Relative of former Republican presidential candidate found dead in Valenica, California, on Friday evening
Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the sister-in-law of former Republican presidential candidate and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, was found dead beside a shopping mall’s parking garage in Valencia, California.
Her body was discovered on Friday evening, with homicide investigators called to the scene in the Town Center Drive area of the neighborhood at around 9 pm, and a preliminary assessment suggested Romney, 64, may have jumped or fallen from the five-storey garage in question, reports ABC News.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has listed her cause of death as “deferred” while toxicology tests are currently pending.
The local sheriff's department has said it is conducting a death investigation and is awaiting the medical examiner’s findings.
The deceased is understood to have been married to the politician’s older brother, George Scott Romney, a prominent attorney. Still, the couple separated in May this year after eight years of marriage, according to The Daily Mail.
“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time,” Mitt Romney said in a brief statement.
More follows...
