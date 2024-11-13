Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former vice president Mike Pence, who became the target of a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, said on Tuesday he prays that the president-elect maintains his commitment to the Constitution and does not pardon the rioters.

While speaking to an audience at the 2024 Dispatch Summit in Washington D.C., Pence, once again, said he hopes that Trump will view January 6 rioters in the same light he does, rather than patriots who were wrongly prosecuted.

“I don’t think the president should pardon anyone who assaulted a police officer at the United States Capitol on January 6,” Pence said on stage per The Dispatch.

Mike Pence, pictured alongside his wife Karen, said he hopes Donald Trump will not pardon the Jan 6 rioters ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pence added that he and his wife are “literally praying that president-elect Trump and vice president-elect Vance will stand on the commitments that they will make when they raise their right hands on that day.”

The former vice president said he believes with prayer, “God’s grace” and the public’s support, Trump and Vance will do so.

Trump, however, has continuously promised all 1,500 rioters charged with crimes in connection to January 6 presidential pardons.

Incited by Trump’s rhetoric and false claims of mass voter fraud after the 2020 election, a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election results for President Joe Biden.

Trump falsely claimed the then-vice president had the power to change election results – the vice president does not possess such power – which caused rioters to chant “hang Mike Pence” while breaching the Capitol.

Despite the threat of real violence on his vice president’s life, Trump did not intervene in the attack. One former White House aide testified to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack that Trump said, at the time, Pence “deserves” it.

The incident is ultimately what led to a falling out between the former president and vice president.

Since then, Pence has refused to endorse Trump but stopped short of issuing any particularly harsh criticisms of him – even during his own short-lived presidential campaign.

Yet Trump continues to espouse a false narrative about the rioters and their actions on January 6. He’s promised to pardon them – and now that he’s been re-elected he has the opportunity to do exactly that.

Some rioters who have been charged or convicted for crimes they committed in connection to the attack on the Capitol seem so sure Trump will save them they’ve asked judges to halt their sentencing or court proceedings until Trump assumes office on January 20th.