First Jan 6 rioter lines up for their Trump pardon with plea to judge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Just hours after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, a January 6 rioter lined up for his pardon.

Christopher Carnell, who was charged and convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding earlier this year, asked Judge Beryl Howell to delay a hearing that was set to occur on Friday so lawyers could contact the presidential transition team.

“As of today, Mr. Carnell is now awaiting further information from the Office of the President-elect regarding the timing and expected cope of clemency actions relevant to his case,” lawyers for Carnell wrote in a filing on Wednesday morning.

Christopher Carnell (left) was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol ( United States District of Columbia District Court )

Throughout his campaign, Trump has promised to pardon all Jan 6 rioters charged with crimes in connection to the attack on the Capitol.

It was the former president’s incendiary rhetoric leading up to and after the 2020 presidential election that inspired thousands of angry Trump supporters to storm the Capitol the day Congress was set to certify election results.

Many rioters believed the 2020 election was riddled with election fraud and that it was “stolen” from the former president due to Trump’s claims. Multiple independent investigations have found those claims are false and there is no evidence of mass voter fraud in any recent election.

As a result, more than 1,300 individuals have been charged with crimes related to the attack.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in protest of the 2020 election results ( Getty )

Cases involving obstruction of an official proceeding, like Carnell’s, are currently in appeals and retrial processes because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that the government must prove accused individuals physically impaired documents used in an official proceeding.

But despite Carnell’s best efforts to move the hearing to benefit from Trump’s promised pardons, Judge Howell denied the request.

It is unclear if Trump could even pardon Jan 6 rioters. Even presidential pardons are subject to some limitations like those that violate core constitutional principles.

However, it is expected that more rioters will request presidential pardons from Trump now he has won a second term.