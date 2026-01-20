Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he aims to “calm the situation” over President Donald Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland during his current trip to the United Kingdom.

Tensions between the US, Greenland and Europe have reached a boiling point as the president threatens to impose tariffs on eight European countries and has refused to rule out military force in his pursuit to gain control of Denmark’s self-governing territory.

During an interview on British politician Nigel Farage’s GB News show Monday, Johnson said his role in this global fissure is to keep everyone calm.

Farage, a longstanding ally of Trump, warned that the president’s actions threaten the North American-European military alliance of NATO, of which the U.S. and Denmark are members.

“ This is serious and you’re here about to speak before Parliament. Is there nothing that can be done here?” Farage, leader of the Reform Party, asked Johnson.

open image in gallery House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he aims to 'calm the situation' over President Donald Trump’s threats to acquire Greenland during his trip to the United Kingdom ( Leon Neal/Getty Images )

Johnson replied: “ I'm here to encourage our friends and calm the situation. Maybe it's providential that I happen to be here right now. This was not planned,” adding, “ I think we're gonna get beyond this little rift.”

The Louisiana Republican said he doesn’t think NATO is threatened and said Trump “greatly values” the alliance.

Johnson will be the first sitting house speaker to address the Parliament in London on Tuesday. His address is in honor of America’s 250th anniversary and was announced earlier this month.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage said Trump's actions, including waging a potential trade war, threaten the NATO military alliance, which Johnson denied ( Dan Kitwood/Getty Images )

“The U.S. and the UK have stood together as pillars of peace and security across generations,” Johnson said when announcing the trip. “We forged this important friendship in the great wars of the 20th century, but the true source of our strength comes from our shared commitment to individual freedom, human dignity, and the rule of law, which together form the exceptional, joint heritage of the English-speaking world.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also called to calm the tensions between the U.S. and the U.K., saying that “a trade war is in no one’s interests.”

open image in gallery British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also called to calm the tensions between the U.S. and the U.K., saying that 'a trade war is in no one’s interests' ( Jordan Pettitt/POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“The use of tariffs against allies is completely wrong,” Starmer said during an emergency press conference Monday. “Any decision about the future status of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.”

Starmer added that the “right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies.”