Can the steady diplomacy of Keir Starmer win the day?

How should a loyal ally react to an increasingly erratic and angry Donald Trump? The answer offered by the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, in what amounted to an emergency press conference, is “steady diplomacy”.

As things stand, with a tariff war initiated by the US scheduled, but crucially not yet launched, that actually seems an eminently sensible stance.

It’s also wise to avoid a head-on collision with Mr Trump right now. Resistance to Mr Trump is, in some respects, growing within the other arms of the US government. Republican voices in Congress are starting to speak out against the US attacking Greenland, the territory of a Nato ally, and the Supreme Court will soon deliver its verdict on the constitutionality of President Trump’s use of tariffs as a foreign policy weapon during a non-existent national emergency.

The rest of the world shouldn’t expect too much of what is still a body politic infected by Maga extremism, but with the mid-term elections also looming this year, it is at least possible that “peak Trump” is being reached. It’s therefore a moment for nerves to be held. Greenland may yet survive.

For now, therefore, President Trump must be managed by Sir Keir in the national interest. It might, as Sir Keir derisively points out, make some performative politicians “feel good” to sound off on social media, but it is not serious diplomacy.

Ensconced in No 10 for some 18 months now, Sir Keir understands better than most the unequal power dynamic between the US and post-Brexit Britain, and just how much the UK depends on America for trade, investment, intelligence and national security, up to and including the nuclear deterrent.

He is right to say aloud that the future of Greenland is a matter for Greenlanders and Danes, and that a trade war is in nobody’s interests. He has said as much to the president. It is a judicious approach tempered by experience.

This is not the first time Downing Street has been confronted with such a dilemma. Indeed, it has emerged time and again since the Second World War. It certainly happened a good deal in President Trump’s first term, and successive British premiers, and their counterparts around what we still think of as “the West”, have had to cope as best they can.

Standing up to Mr Trump usually tends to make him more aggressive. Appeasing him only invites more bullying. Most such storms, including last year’s trade wars and the bizarre plan to turn Gaza into a beach resort, for example, have tended to blow themselves out, albeit with lasting damage to trust in the reliability of the United States as a partner. The president’s current fixation on gaining what he calls “Complete and Total Control of Greenland” is in a different league, certainly, but it demands the same cautious approach.

The Greenland initiative is an extremely toxic product of President Trump’s habit of linking disparate areas of policy – in this case, national security, trade, commercial opportunities in Greenland, and the Nobel Peace Prize.

It’s a cocktail laced with his own uniquely poisonous vanity, and it is proving deeply corrosive. Despite the harsh language about European nations, absurdly, facing “civilisational erasure” and personal insults, never before has Mr Trump threatened war with an ally, Denmark.

Strictly speaking, when the president of the United States wrote to the prime minister of Norway that “I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace”, he wasn’t saying anything new, at least in relation to the prospective acquisition of Greenland. The US president, and the Trump administration more widely, have never ruled out military force in virtually any aspect of foreign policy (Canada being a rare example of it being renounced).

The threat of a superpower unleashing its vast arsenal in its own interests is a negotiating leverage. That much is understood, but the tone and the threat against fellow allies are anything but conventional. Although this extraordinary, and puerile, note was directed at the Norwegian premier, in part as a protest against the (entirely independent) Nobel committee deciding to award him their peace prize, it was directed to a number of European governments that have recently sent modest forces to Greenland, including Britain.

Rather than be encouraged by this gesture of solidarity against supposed Chinese and Russian incursions into the Arctic, President Trump seems to have taken umbrage at the move as “anti-US”. By all accounts, Sir Keir spent most of his phone call to the White House trying to convince Mr Trump that it wasn’t intended as a hostile act.

The lesson of this particular incident is that it is best to involve President Trump in any action in “his” hemisphere that he might find remotely problematic. The wider one relating to his irascible style of diplomacy is much the same. There is no need to overreact to his own overreactions and to thus escalate conflicts when the obvious solution is to calm things down and buy time.

“Our job is to find a way forward”, as the prime minister puts it. It’s more time-consuming and exhausting than tapping out a rude post on social media, but it’s how a British prime minister should behave. For his role as unofficial “Trump whisperer”, Sir Keir deserves some sort of little peace prize of his own. As the old slogan goes, “keep calm and carry on”.