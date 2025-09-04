Nigel Farage says he’s ‘never wavered’ in his support for Donald Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has declared he has drawn "amazing inspiration" from Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Speaking at an event celebrating GB News’s expansion into the US, the Clacton MP and TV host praised Mr Trump and his wider movement as he reiterated his belief that Reform UK would win the next general election.

Mr Farage told an audience at Ned’s Club in Washington: "I have drawn amazing inspiration from the MAGA movement in this country. I’ve travelled the length and breadth of America.

“I’m the only figure from the other side of the Parliament that has consistently stood behind Trump, and stood behind the MAGA movement.

“I have never wavered in my thoughts or my views for one minute, even when it was an unpopular thing to do."

His speech came during a trip to Washington DC in which he met Mr Trump in the Oval Office and gave evidence to a congressional committee on free speech in the UK.

Nigel Farage poses in the Oval Office of the White House with Donald Trump ( Nigel Farage/X )

During the hearing on Wednesday, Mr Farage had likened the UK to North Korea, but was himself dubbed a “Putin-loving free speech impostor and Trump sycophant” by Democrat representative Jamie Raskin.

Mr Farage’s visit came as Mr Trump faced pressure from multiple legal challenges to his agenda, including court rulings that many of his tariffs, some deportations and the use of troops to enforce the law in Los Angeles had been illegal.

His administration is expected to challenge these decisions.

In his speech on Wednesday night, Mr Farage, who has declared payments of more than £300,000 in the past year for hosting a show on GB News, said the expansion of the channel into the US “could be quite transformative”.

The move will see a nightly show filmed in Washington for broadcast in the UK and Europe, something Mr Farage said would “change perceptions about who Donald Trump is”.

He said: “President Trump has had a bad rap all the way through, loathed, utterly loathed by mainstream media, and therefore the opinions of so many in our country are formed through that prism. This is going to be completely different.”