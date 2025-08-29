Trump vows to appeal court ruling striking down ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs claiming it ‘would literally destroy’ the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal appeals court has dealt a stunning blow to Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda, upholding an earlier ruling that found most of the president’s global levies were illegally imposed.

The unsigned opinion released on Friday by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit states that the decades-old International Emergency Economic Powers Act — the law Trump has repeatedly invoked when imposing sweeping import taxes on goods from most of the world — grants him “significant authority” to “undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency.

But the appeals court, which specializes in cases dealing in specific and obscure areas of law such as international trade and patent law, does not grant “the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax.”

The anticipated decision from the appellate court largely upholds an earlier ruling from a three-judge panel on the New York-based U.S. Court of International Trade, which found in May that Trump had wrongfully invoked the emergency law to impose the tariffs.

The appellate judges delayed the implementation of their order until October to give the Trump administration time to review the case before the Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court has found most of Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda illegal but paused the decision on August 29 to give the president time to appeal to the Supreme Court ( REUTERS )

Friday’s decision once again throws Trump’s key economic agenda into uncertainty weeks after he had announced even more levies against more than 60 countries.

The president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2 established a 10 percent baseline tax on all imports and even higher taxes on imports from nearly every trading partner.

But the emergency law Trump invoked to justify those taxes “neither mentions tariffs (or any of its synonyms) nor has procedural safeguards that contain clear limits on the president’s power to impose tariffs,” the appellate judges noted.

“The government has not pointed to any statute or judicial decision that has construed the power to regulate as including the authority to impose tariffs without the statute also including a specific provision in the statute authorizing tariffs,” they said.

Justice Department attorneys had argued that Trump’s use of the law to impose import taxes was part of the president’s authority to conduct foreign policy and therefore not reviewable by courts.

But the judges were “unpersuaded” by such arguments.

“While the president of course has independent constitutional authority in these spheres, the power of the purse (including the power to tax) belongs to Congress,” the judges wrote.

They added later that emergency law “did not give the president wide-ranging authority to impose tariffs,” they said.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement that Trump had “lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security from foreign threats.”

“We look forward to ultimate victory on this matter,” he added.

Trump also attacked the ruling on his Truth Social account, accusing the court of being “highly partisan” and claiming that the panel had “incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed.”

“If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country,” he said. “It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong ... if allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America.”

Trump and administration officials have repeatedly raged at federal judges and the plaintiffs bringing cases against them after a series of court rulings defanged his agenda and executive orders that tested the limits of his authority, including federal court rulings striking at the heart of signature economic policy.

The president predicted that the Supreme Court would allow his tariff agenda to stand and vowed to continue taxing Americans’ imports “to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again!”