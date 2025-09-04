‘The robots are here’: Melania Trump makes rare appearance to hail AI progress at White House task force meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump urged technology industry leaders to treat burgeoning Artificial Intelligence models “like our own children” and encouraged the use of “watchful guidance” as she urged them to act responsibly to manage the growth of the new technology.

Melania Trump made a rare appearance at the White House for the AI Task Force Thursday and told members, including several cabinet secretaries, that Americans are “living in a moment of wonder” thanks to recent technological developments.

“Cars now steer themselves through our cities, robots hold steady hands in the operating room and drones are redefining the future of war. Inventions of first-generation humanoids, factory automation and autonomous vehicles have surged from private sector investment. Every one of these advancements is powered by AI,” she said.

“The robots are here — our future is no longer science fiction,” she added.

open image in gallery First Lady Melania Trump attends a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education where she told people ‘the robots are here.’ ( Getty Images )

Her appearance at Thursday's gathering was a rare sighting of her inside the White House. When her husband returned for his second term, Melania decided to remain away from the White House. The First Lady is understood to spend most of her time in New York, where her son, Barron Trump, attends school.

The First Lady’s participation in the White House AI Task Force meeting comes just a week after she touted her recent experience fast-tracking the audio version of her memoir with AI as a launchpad for a new role in her husband’s administration - leading an artificial intelligence initiative for kids.

Last week, her office officially announced her role in launching the President’s Artificial Intelligence Challenge in a statement where she invited students and educators in grades kindergarten through 12 to participate.

In an accompanying video posted to her official X account, she recounted how the process of using AI to create her audiobook showed her the potential of the emerging technological field.

open image in gallery Melania Trump speaks, alongside Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and Director of the Office of Science and technology policy Michael Kratsios during the meeting. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“As someone who created an AI-powered audiobook and championed online safety through the Take It Down Act, I've seen firsthand the promise of this powerful technology,” she said.

It’s unclear what the challenge entails other than to expose children to AI technology, and it was not immediately evident what role the First Lady would play given her lack of technological expertise.

But as she addressed the task force, she urged them to “ensure America’s talent, our workforce, is prepared to sustain AI’s progress” and said the AI challenge she’d launched last week is “our first major step to galvanize America’s parents, educators, and students with this mission.”

“English is the new ‘coding language’ for many, and with it, creativity will flow from every corner of America, sparking new industries, careers, and jobs. By supporting the Presidential AI Challenge, you are investing in our youth – America’s next era builders,” she said.