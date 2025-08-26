Melania Trump’s biggest fear about Barron revealed as he begins second year at NYU: ‘She always knows where he is’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melina Trump reportedly continues to keep a watchful eye over her and President Donald Trump’s son Barron as he embarks on his sophomore year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

A political source close to the family told People, “Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her. She always knows where he is and what he’s doing.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Barron began at NYU in September 2024 during Donald Trump’s third presidential campaign, experiencing both the typical challenges of a college freshman and the high-profile events of his father’s November election win and January 2025 inauguration.

Despite Barron being 19 years old and capable of making his own decisions, Melania Trump has reportedly chosen to keep him out of on-campus housing. Instead, as a source told People last year, Barron resides at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

open image in gallery Barron Trump, 19, lived at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan during his first year at NYU ( Getty Images )

“She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," the source told the outlet at the time, adding that dorm living wasn't "in the stars" for Barron "at this point."

Last week, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump said Melania Trump loves their son more than she loves him and was moved to write Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter urging an end to the Ukraine war after seeing footage of suffering children.

“She’s got a great love of children, she has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it,” Donald Trump said in the Oval Office, referencing Barron Trump. “But she loves her son, she loves children, and she hates to see something like this happening.”

open image in gallery Melania Trump is reportedly worried that Barron Trump will be bullied at college ( Getty Images )

While Melania Trump’s frequent absence from the White House has been widely talked about throughout Donald Trump’s second term, she has stayed busy working on a documentary set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year. Melania Trump has reportedly been dividing her time between New York City, New Jersey, and Washington.

“She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn't who she is,” a source told People, while remaining supportive of her husband, Donald Trump. They further stated that she has “her own ideas on what she wants to do.”