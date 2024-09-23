Melania Trump made a rare appearance on the campaign trail - for a mysterious $237k

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Melania Trump is rarely seen on the campaign trail, but did scoop $237,500 for a rare speaking engagement with a Republican LGBT+ group - though the source of the payment remains unclear.

According to Donald Trump’s financial disclosure form, Melania was paid for an April 20 “speaking engagement” at a Log Cabin Republicans event in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, Charles Moran, the managing director for the pro-LGBT+ group, told CNN that Log Cabin Republicans did not pay the former first lady for the event.

The financial disclosure form does not indicate who paid Melania but experts say it is “unusual” for a candidate’s spouse to be paid for an appearance in a campaign year.

“It’s not unusual for a former first lady to earn six figures speaking,” Kate Brower, a political author told CNN on Monday.

“But it is unusual during a campaign season and then for us not to understand where the money is coming from is also very unusual.”

The Independent has asked Log Cabin Republicans for more information.

Log Cabin Republicans is the “largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies.”

The event in April focused on the group’s plans for voter outreach aimed at Republican members of the LGBT+ community. Richard Grenell, the former acting director of National Intelligence, ambassador to Germany and first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet, joined Melania at the event and said it raised $1.5 million.

The April event is one of the few Melania has made on behalf of her husband’s campaign this year.

Others include her appearance at the Republican National Convention where she joined her family on stage but did not give a speech – a deviation from tradition – while she joined her husband for a large fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago in April. She also spoke at another Log Cabin Republicans event in July.

A source familiar with the July Log Cabin Republicans fundraiser told CNN that “at least one request was made to a donor about a similar payment” to Melania. It’s unclear if the former first lady received compensation for the appearance, however.

But besides the few official events, Melania has kept to herself and embarked on her own endeavors.

The former first lady is releasing a memoir titled Melania and has released collectible NFTs.