Melania Trump reportedly declined multiple requests to speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention breaking with the modern tradition of a candidate’s spouse addressing a crowd of delegates and potential voters.

This year, the ever-elusive former first lady chose not to speak about her husband’s personality, his record or his hopes for the country, instead offering her silent presence on Thursday evening when Trump accepted his party’s official nomination.

Wearing a MAGA-red dress, Melania joined her husband and the rest of the family on stage at the RNC, on the last day of the convention, a notable deviation from the 2016 and 2020 conventions when she delivered a speech about her husband’s life, hopes and personality.

Two people familiar with the first lady’s RNC plans told CNN that Melania was asked multiple times to give a speech – each of which she declined.

It is common, if not expected, that most candidates’ spouses deliver remarks about their husbands or wives during the major party conventions. JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, spoke about her husband on Wednesday.

Former First Lady Melania Trump kisses US former president and 2024 Republican candidate Donald Trump as she joins him onstage on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention ( AFP via Getty Images )

But Melania has never been a typical first lady and has notably withdrawn from her husband’s political endeavors since leaving the White House in 2021.

She does not attend Trump’s rallies or event speeches. She did not attend any day of her husband’s criminal trial in New York. She rarely makes a public statement about Trump – although she did after the recent assassination attempt.

Melania’s decision to forego an RNC speech is not surprising, but it is unclear what her exact reasoning was behind this.

In 2016, Melania faced intense scrutiny when reporters realized her speech was heavily inspired, if not directly taken, from Michelle Obama’s 2016 Democratic National Convention speech. It was an embarrassing moment for Melania given the speech was her first major step into the political spotlight alongside her husband.

But in 2020, Melania delivered a long speech directly addressing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, unlike Trump.

It is unclear if the former first lady will be making more appearances on the campaign trail now that her husband is the official Republican nominee.