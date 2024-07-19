✕ Close Trump formally accepts Republican presidential nomination at RNC

Donald Trump gave a nearly two-hour speech to conclude the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening.

Introduced by Hulk Hogan, the former president formally accepted the Republican presidential nomination and reflected solemnly on surviving Saturday’s assassination attempt during his record-breaking address, before balloons fell from the Fiserv Forum ceiling at its conclusion amid thunderous applause.

His wife Melania Trump, the former first lady, also joined him on stage for a kiss at the conclusion, having sat with vice presidential candidate JD Vance to hear his keynote speech.

Trump began by describing his brush with death in Pennsylvania five days ago, remarking: “If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight.”

He also kissed the helmet of retired fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the Butler rally.

Throughout the speech, Trump peddled many of his oft-repeated arguments, including the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen and that the world is on the brink of “World War III” but only mentioned Joe Biden by name twice, denoucing his record in office.