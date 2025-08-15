Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken aim at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning drone strikes on Russia, a day ahead of highly anticipated peace talks in Alaska.

“On the eve of the historic peace talks between President Trump and President Putin, Zelensky does this," the Republican lawmaker wrote in a now-deleted tweet, in response to a post from the account, “Open Source Intel,” which reported that Ukraine had launched “one of the largest” drone attacks on Russia on X.

Ukrainian drones struck two Russian cities on Thursday in attacks that injured at least 16 people, local authorities said.

“Zelensky doesn't want peace and obviously is trying to sabotage President Trump's heroic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. I pray peace prevails,” Greene added.

open image in gallery The MAGA firebrand launched her fiery attack on X just hours before the crucial peace talks in Alaska ( Getty )

Her controversial comments came a day before a crucial war meeting between the commander-in-chief and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Georgia representative has openly criticized the Trump administration’s decision to send “billions of dollars” worth of weapons to Ukraine in recent months.

“MAGA did not vote for more weapons to Ukraine,” Greene wrote on X last month.

In July, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers slammed the Trump administration’s decision to freeze U.S. missile and munitions shipments to Ukraine, arguing that it risked emboldening Russia at a pivotal time in the war.

“We must build up our own defense industrial base here in the U.S. while simultaneously providing the needed assistance to our allies who are defending their freedom from a brutal invading dictator,” Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, said in a post on X.

“To not do both is unacceptable.”

In another attack on Zelensky, Greene also tried to spread false information regarding a series of Ukrainian protests in July, The Kyiv Independent reports.

“Huge protests erupt in Kyiv against Ukrainian President Zelensky as he is a dictator and refuses to make a peace deal and end the war,” she claimed on X.

open image in gallery Trump and Putin will engage in critical peace talks in Alaska Friday ( AP )

Ahead of Friday’s summit, Greene posted a lengthy tirade about her voting stances and her anti-Ukrainian position.

“If the Republicans don’t start putting their 2024 America First campaign promises into real serious actions and STOP VOTING TO FUND EVERY FOREIGN COUNTRY AND EVERY FOREIGN WAR, well don’t be surprised when those precious voters sit it out or skip R’s on the ballot. You’ve been warned,” she said.

Russian and American delegates have arrived in Alaska ahead of the crucial summit between Trump and Vladimir Putin later today.

Days earlier, Trump claimed the Russian leader was “not going to mess around with me”, as he hopes to seal a Ukraine ceasefire deal.

Trump has also teased the possibility of a second meeting with European leaders that would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.