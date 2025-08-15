Ukraine cause akin to Second World War Allies, Starmer says before Alaska talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine is fighting for the same values as the Allies did in the Second World War, Sir Keir Starmer has said ahead of a summit in Alaska that could see an end to the conflict against Russia.

The Prime Minister addressed a reception, including veterans, to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which marked the Allies’ defeat of Japan.

Speaking in Downing Street, Sir Keir said: “I sat on this terrace this very morning with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, who is fighting for the same values as we were fighting for. And so when we say never forget, we must pass on the stories of those who have gone before us.”

It came as US President Donald Trump suggested European leaders could be invited to a second meeting if the summit is successful, which could pave the way to peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at the summit which could see the drawing up of peace terms for Ukraine.

Mr Trump and Sir Keir have spoken optimistically about a potential ceasefire, including at a virtual meeting of Ukrainian allies on Wednesday.

Leaders of the European-led “coalition of the willing” could then join talks between Mr Trump, Mr Putin and Ukrainian leader Mr Zelensky to end the war.

The possibility was raised by Mr Trump in the White House on Thursday, before he flew to Anchorage where he will meet Mr Putin.

He said: “We have a meeting with President (Vladimir) Putin tomorrow, I think it’s going to be a good meeting.

“But the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we’re having. We’re going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, and maybe we’ll bring some of the European leaders along. Maybe not.”

The PA news agency understands that Sir Keir will attend a meeting if he is invited. He has been a central player in the coalition group which also includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Mr Trump added: “I think President Putin will make peace. I think President Zelensky will make peace. We’ll see if they can get along. And if they can it will be great.”

The head of the British armed forces, Sir Tony Radakin, said the West should not be “cowed” by Mr Putin and praised the strength of Britain and Nato.

Writing in the Telegraph on the anniversary of VJ Day, he said: “Putin doesn’t want a war with Nato because he would lose. So we should not be cowed by his rhetoric or his campaign of sabotage, outrageous as it may be.

“The one weapon that is most needed in our arsenal is confidence. Despite the global instability, Britain is secure at home. Nato is strong. Russia is weak. It is not complacent to point this out.”

Sir Keir met Mr Zelensky in Downing Street on Thursday. They both said there was “strong resolve” for peace in Ukraine.

The two leaders embraced as the red carpet was rolled out for Mr Zelensky’s arrival in Downing Street, and they later discussed the conflict.

They expressed cautious optimism about the prospect of a truce “as long as Putin takes action to prove he is serious” about ending the war, a Downing Street statement said.

In a separate statement, Mr Zelensky said there had been discussions about the security guarantees required to make any deal “truly durable if the United States succeeds in pressing Russia to stop the killing”.

But concerns linger over the prospect of Kyiv being excluded from negotiations over its own future, and pressured to cede territory, after Mr Trump suggested any agreement may need to involve “swapping of land”.