Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X on Friday afternoon to share a lengthy rant in which she lambasted the “rogue justice system” and wrote about occupying Ukraine.

Greene began by setting the stakes: “I represent the base, and when I’m frustrated and upset over the direction of things, you better be clear, the base is not happy.”

The ally of President Donald Trump appeared to criticize the commander-in-chief for “supposedly” bringing the U.S. closer to war with Iran.

She noted that she campaigned for the U.S. to stay out of foreign wars, adding that she doesn’t believe the U.S. “should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries, especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength.”

Greene also slammed the Trump administration for signing a deal with Ukraine to access their natural resources. She went on to accuse Ukraine, without providing evidence, of using hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. funds for money laundering and selling the weapons supplied by the U.S. “to our enemies.”

She also pushed the notion, used by Trump and again without providing evidence, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “dictator who canceled elections,” took part in Trump’s first impeachment, and “campaigned for” former President Joe Biden.

The Republican member of Congress also took the opportunity to criticise the administration of President George W. Bush.

Didn’t we learn our lesson when we went to war in Iraq and killed Saddam Hussein because of ‘weapons of mass destruction?’” she asked. “Did we ever find any? And did any of that oil over in the Middle East make us rich? The answer is no, we are $36 trillion in debt today.”

“So why on earth would we go over and occupy Ukraine and spend an untold amount of future American taxpayer dollars defending and mining their minerals as well as potentially putting American lives at risk and future war?” she wrote, before suggesting that the U.S. mine its own rare earth minerals on federal lands.

Moving on to COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories, Greene said she campaigned against “communist and tyrannical” actions supposedly taken by the government during the pandemic.

She complained that the FDA has approved the vaccine despite what she claimed were millions of “reported injuries and deaths.”

“And to this day, it’s still on the childhood vaccine schedule, why on earth is this happening? Hasn’t big pharma made enough billions and billions and billions of dollars on this lie?” she asked.

Greene couldn’t end her rant without lashing out at the “evil transgender assault against our children.”

“Most normal people in this country can’t even comprehend how it’s allowed to happen to kids who by law can’t even get a tattoo, drive, or vote,” she said. “And how did so many of our teachers turn into the predators themselves that groom children with gender lies?” she asked, again without providing evidence for her extreme claims. “This should be an all out effort by Republicans to end this insanity.”

The 50-year-old also slammed the justice system for restricting the Trump administration’s ability to deport immigrants without due process.

“Look at the extreme nature of our rogue judicial system that is so defiant that there are judges that defy our nation’s laws and block the deportation of literal enemies of the United States of America,” said Greene. “Where is the outrage and moral courage to dispose of this treason? Sadly not in Congress.”

Before ending her tirade, Greene pushed election denialism, arguing that Republicans aren’t working hard enough to fight for “election integrity.”

“When you are losing MTG, you are losing the base,” she concluded. “And Trump isn’t on the ballot in the future, so do the math on that.”