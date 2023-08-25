Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a mocked-up mugshot on X on Thursday, a sign of solidarity with her ally Donald Trump, who turned himself in to Fulton County officials the same day to face state charges that he conspired to subvert the 2020 election.

“I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent,” Ms Greene, a Georgia Republican, wrote on X, referencing the local prosecutor leading the case against Mr Trump and 18 associates.

Ms Greene added the hashtag “MAGAMugshot” to the post.

Others named in the case, including former New York mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have already submitted to official mugshots.

The gesture from Ms Greene comes as Mr Trump turned himself in on Thursday and was booked on 13 charges in an Atlanta jail, including allegedly violating the state’s RICO organised crime statute through his well-document attempts to sway the 2020 election count in the state and beyond.

The post from the far-right Ms Greene likely won’t make it into the history books, but Mr Trump’s potential mugshot surely will.

Georgia officials have suggested the former president will be booked and photographed like any other defendant in Fulton County.

“Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said at a press conference this month.

After his surrender, Mr Trump was released under a pre-existing bond agreement, charging $80,000 for the single charge he faces for violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, plus an additional $10,000 for each of the 12 counts he faces for criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation, filing false documents and false statements charges.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.