✕ Close Related video: Lara Trump claims Trump mugshot will be on ‘posters in dorm rooms’

Donald Trump has ousted the top attorney in his legal team just hours before he is due to surrender for arrest in Georgia, according to a report.

Sources told CNN that the former president has replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow – who is described as “special counsel for white collar and high profile defense”.

The former president will surrender to authorities on Thursday evening to be arrested on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

He will turn himself in at Fulton County Jail at 7.30pm where he is expected to have a booking mugshot taken – a historic first for a current or former president — he is scheduled to give an interview on Newsmax at 9pm.

Several of Mr Trump’s 18 codefendants in the case – including former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows – have already surrendered and their humiliating mugshots have been released.

District Attorney Fani Willis requested a trial date of 23 October based on the demand for speedy trial by defendant Kenneth Chesebro. Mr Trump has moved to sever his case from his co-defendant.