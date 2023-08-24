Trump reveals Fulton County surrender plans as DA requests October trial in 2020 election case: Live updates
After skipping the Republican debate for a Tucker Carlson interview, Donald Trump will soon join his codefendants including Rudy Giuliani by being arrested and having his mugshot taken in Georgia
Donald Trump has ousted the top attorney in his legal team just hours before he is due to surrender for arrest in Georgia, according to a report.
Sources told CNN that the former president has replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow – who is described as “special counsel for white collar and high profile defense”.
The former president will surrender to authorities on Thursday evening to be arrested on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
He will turn himself in at Fulton County Jail at 7.30pm where he is expected to have a booking mugshot taken – a historic first for a current or former president — he is scheduled to give an interview on Newsmax at 9pm.
Several of Mr Trump’s 18 codefendants in the case – including former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows – have already surrendered and their humiliating mugshots have been released.
District Attorney Fani Willis requested a trial date of 23 October based on the demand for speedy trial by defendant Kenneth Chesebro. Mr Trump has moved to sever his case from his co-defendant.
Plane believed to be Trump’s most-tracked on FlightRadar worldwide
Donald Trump is en route to Atlanta to self-surrender at Fulton County Jail at 7.30pm this evening.
The Boeing 757, believed to be Trump Force One, took off from Newark International Airport just after 5pm and is currently passing to the north of Washington, DC.
It is now the most-tracked aircraft worldwide on FlightRadar.
Giuliani begs for money to fight legal woes while sexual assault accuser seeks financial sanctions
As Rudy Giuliani has been hit by a barrage of financial woes as the former Trump lawyer juggles numerous legal battles, he could be hit by yet another: his sexual assault accuser is now seeking financial sanctions against him.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Rudy Giuliani begs for money for legal woes as sexual assault accuser seeks sanctions
The former Trump attorney’s requests for money also come after he put his Upper East Side apartment up for sale for $6.5m
How will Trump be arrested in Fulton County? This viral TikTok breaks it down
A recently uploaded TikTok video has gone viral that gives viewers insight into how former President Donald Trump will be booked after he turns himself in to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, later this week.
In a segment recorded on August 18, TikTok personality Chris Mowrey sets the scene outside the jail — walking viewers through the logistics of where the lockup is located, where media covering the arraignment will gather and some of the precautions law enforcement officials are taking in advance of the former president’s visit.
Tiktok video breaking down how Trump will be arrested in Fulton County goes viral
The former president is expected to turn himself in to authorities in Georgia on Thursday
DeSantis accused of overselling his Navy SEAL career
Ron DeSantis has been accused of overselling his Navy SEAL experience at the first Republican debate.
During the debate in Wisconsin on Wednesday night the Florida governor was asked if he would support compulsory military service in the US.
Graeme Massie reports on what he said.
Ron DeSantis accused of overselling his Navy SEAL career at GOP debate
Florida governor served as legal adviser to a Navy SEAL commander in Iraq
Trump says it is ‘yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!’ as he heads to surrender at jail in Georgia
As the president journeys from New Jersey to Atlanta to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, he posts another attack on District Attorney Fani Willis on Truth Social.
Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread! One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off “get Trump” (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life. This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!
Statistics showing violent and property crimes per 1,000 people in metropolitan areas across the US put Atlanta as the 24th most dangerous city in the US, behind cities including Lubbock, Minneapolis, Dayton, Nashville, Tulsa, Wichita, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit and Memphis.
Lawyer for Christian pastor indicted in Fulton County case complains bond is ‘excessive
A lawyer for Lutheran pastor Stephen Lee, who was indicted in the Fulton County, Georgia election case, said the bond amount is “excessive.”
David Shestokas told the Chicago Sun-Times that a bond agreement for Stephen Lee has been reached with authorities, set at $75,000.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Lawyer for pastor indicted in Trump’s Georgia case complains that bond is ‘excessive’
“He’s a pastor. These are not folks that do things to get wealthy,” said attorney David Shestokas
Trump to speak on Newsmax at 9pm after booking at Fulton County Jail
Former president Donald Trump will speak to Greg Kelly on Newsmax tonight at 9pm following his booking at Fulton County Jail.
Judge to hear Jeff Clark bid to move Fulton County case to federal court
Judge Steve Jones has set a date for a hearing on Jeffrey Clark’s bid to move his Fulton County criminal charges to federal court.
He’ll hear evidence and arguments on the matter on 18 September 2023 at the federal courthouse in Atlanta.
Chris Christie thought he’d heard third line before, and he was right...
Tucker Carlson attacks former Fox colleague during Trump interview
Tucker Carlson has attacked his former Fox News colleague Chris Wallace during an interview with Donald Trump, calling him a “b****y little man”.
Helen Wilson-Beevers has the story.
Tucker Carlson calls former Fox colleague ‘b****y little man’ during Trump interview
The former president said Wallace ‘wanted to be his father, but he didn’t have the talent of his’, in the discussion streamed on X
