Georgia prosecutor requests October trial date in Trump election subversion case

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has requested a 23 October trial for all 19 defendants in the 2020 election subversion case, including former President Donald Trump.

Ms Willis was responding to the request for a speedy trial from one of the defendants, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro.

His filing didn’t get much attention on Wednesday as former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani stole the spotlight as he surrendered to the authorities in Atlanta and had his mugshot taken.

Mr Chesebro made the filing as a legal gamble to throw a wrench into the proceedings in the hopes that Ms Willis wasn’t ready for it, but Ms Willis seemingly called his bluff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The issue of the trial date is now up to the Judge in the case.

The filing from the state of Georgia says that it requests via the DA “respectfully requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence for all 19 defendants on October 23, 2023”.

Defendant Kenneth John Chesebro filed on August 23, 2023 a ‘DEMAND FOR SPEEDY TRIAL’,” it adds. “Without waiving any objection as to the sufficiency of Defendant Kenneth John Chesebro’s filing, the State requests that this Court specially set the trial in this case to commence on October 23, 2023, which falls within the term of the ‘next succeeding regular court term’ after the July-August, 2023 term of the Superior Court of Fulton County, Atlanta Judicial Circuit.”

