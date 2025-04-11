MTG scooped up plummeting stocks during market chaos sparked by Trump tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican firebrand and Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene scooped up a number of plummeting stocks following the market chaos caused by the president’s global tariffs.

The Georgia congresswoman, an avid supporter of the Trump administration's trade policies, not only bought stocks last week, but also took on some of the biggest losers when markets tumbled over President Trump’s tariff war.

On Wednesday morning, the president posted on his social media site truth Social: “NOW IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!”

Greene, it appears, listened to the advice.

( Getty Images )

The congresswoman bought stock in big brands like Lululemon, Dell Computer, Amazon, and the parent of Restoration Hardware after they dropped by around 40 percent on average late last week.

Data from a required three-page financial holdings document, seen by The Associated Press, doesn't disclose exactly how much she paid for the stocks, only ranges and dates. As of Wednesday’s market close, some of her investments were already beginning to pay off.

RH, formerly called Restoration Hardware, jumped more than a third since Friday's close when she bought it after a collapse in price that even shook the head of the furniture retailer, CEO Gary Friedman, who responded “oh s---t” during a company call when the tariffs were announced.

Dell has jumped 9 percent since Greene bought the stock last week after it had lost more than half its value.

open image in gallery Global markets were in chaos until the president announced a brief pause on his sweeping global tariffs, causing markets to soar back to record-breaking highs ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Lawmakers from both major parties have previously proposed bills banning members from stock trading because of the apparent conflict of interest in owning shares of companies they can heavily influence with positions they can take in office.

Asked whether she made the stock purchases herself and about possible conflicts of interest, Greene said in a statement to AP: “I have signed a fiduciary agreement to allow my financial advisor to control my investments. All of my investments are reported with full transparency.”

Greene is one of the MAGA faithfuls that have been outspoken in her support of Trump’s tariffs. “Tariffs are a powerful proven source of leverage to protect our national interests,” she posted on X previously, adding, “We will win this trade war.”

Trump’s sudden and surprising pause to the tariff’s announced on Wednesday has led some Democrats to question whether market manipulation or insider trading has occurred.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.