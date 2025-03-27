Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene snapped at a British journalist questioning her over leaked Signal messages, telling her in an angry outburst: “Why don’t you go back to your country?”

Martha Kelner, working for the UK’s Sky News, approached the MAGA loyalist at a press conference on Wednesday to ask about the major security blunder in which details of U.S. military operations in Yemen were shared with a journalist.

But as she started to ask a question, Taylor Greene demanded to know: “What country are you from?”

When the journalist told her she was from the UK, Taylor Greene launched a verbal attack.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene hits out at British journalist over Signalgate: ‘We don’t give a crap about your opinion’ ( C-SPAN )

“We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting,” she said. “Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem? You should care about your own borders.”

As Kelner tried again to ask a question, Taylor Greene told her: “Do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants? Do you care? OK, you’re done.”

When Kelner asked her about the lives of U.S. soldiers being potentially put at increased risk following the leak to The Atlantic, Greene replied: “I don’t care about your fake news.”

Turning away from Sky’s U.S. correspondent, she pointed at a male journalist who then said: “I’m an American and I’d like to hear your answer to what she’s asking.”

open image in gallery MTG’s argument with the reporter was caught on camera ( C SPAN )

Greene fired back: “I’m not answering her question because I don’t care about her network. If you would like to ask, I can answer.”

The American reporter went on to grill her on “the complete disregard for operational security from the top level of this administration”.

In her response, she blamed the former Biden administration for “ripping our borders open to terrorists, cartels, child sex traffickers, people and drug traffickers”.

She hailed Donald Trump for trying to end the war in Ukraine and tried to change topic to federal funding before holding her hand up to the British reporter and saying: “That’s what this is about today, not journalists from the UK”.

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth has denied ‘war plans’ were leaked ( REUTERS )

She then walked off, refusing to take more questions. The exchange quickly went viral on social media.

British TV writer Mick Collins defended Kelner in a post on X: “Having worked with Martha Kelner and watched Marjorie Taylor-Greene, the calmness of the former, and the lunacy of the latter comes as absolutely no surprise here.

“More power to Martha for asking the right questions the right way. As ever.”

Trump's administration has sought to contain the fallout after the March 15 Yemen bombing chat was shared with The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg on the encrypted messaging app.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has repeatedly denied texting war plans, and Trump and his top advisers are saying no classified information was shared, bewildering Democrats and former U.S. officials, who regard timing and targeting details as some of the most closely held material ahead of a U.S. military campaign.