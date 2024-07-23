Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked over ‘incompetent woman’ post: ‘Check the mirror’

Support truly

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed for branding Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle an “incompetent woman” with swathes of social media users urging the congresswoman to “check the mirror”.

The Georgia representative was one of 15 lawmakers – 12 Republicans and three Democrats – who called on Cheatle to stand down or be dismissed over the agency’s response to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, just one day after she was blasted by lawmakers in a fiery hearing before the House Oversight Committee, Cheatle resigned from her post.

“As your director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she said in the letter to staff. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

Kimberly Cheatle stepped down from her position on Tuesday as pressure for her resignation mounted ( Getty )

During Monday’s bipartisan grilling, the agency’s director failed to answer basic questions about the attempted assassination of Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, as she admitted it was the “most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades”. Trump sustained a bullet wound to the ear while one man in the crowd was shot dead by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

Afterwards, Taylor Greene joined the chorus of congressional furor on social media as she shared her disdain about Cheatle initially refusing to stand down.

“I’ve never seen a more incompetent woman in my life,” the Georgia lawmaker wrote, before accusing the Secret Service boss of a cover up and suggesting she may be “complicit” in Trump’s shooting.

Instead of simply agreeing with the 50-year-old Republican, social media users were quick to point out the perceived hypocrisy with her statement.

“MTG needs to look in the mirror,” one X user quipped.

“Look into a mirror and you’ll see the most incompetent person in the world. A woman that has done ZERO for her district!,” another scorned.

Look into a mirror and you’ll see the most incompetent person in the world.



A woman that has done ZERO for her district! #Harris2024 #MarjorieTaylorGreeneisTRASH pic.twitter.com/XhuajAaxN2 — Sunsun Girly (@sunsungirly) July 22, 2024

“The lack of self-awareness here,” a third added. “Check the mirror next time you brush your teeth,” a fourth teased.

"I’ve never seen a more incompetent woman in my life."



Check the mirror next time you brush your teeth. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 22, 2024

Other congress members also took to X to call on Cheatle to stand down following her dire display in the House.

“Secret Service director Kim Cheatle should resign immediately,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on “new leadership at the Secret Service” following Trump’s shooting, which he branded a “grave attack on American democracy”.

Now, President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden are grateful for Cheatle’s decades of public service amid her decision to resign – just two days after the president himself decided to end his re-election bid.

“As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service,” he said in a White House statement on Tuesday.

Biden said he will appoint a new Secret Service director “soon”. The posting does not need Senate approval.