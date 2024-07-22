Support truly

Nine days after a 20-year-old gunman wielding his father’s AR-15 assault-style rifle shot and wounded Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, lawmakers grilled U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle over her agency’s apparent inability to head off the attempt on the former president’s life.

In her opening statement, Cheatle, a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, told members of the House Oversight Committee , “The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13 is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades, and I am keeping him and his family in my thoughts.”

Cheatle told the panel that she takes “full responsibility for any security lapse,” and said she will “move heaven and earth to ensure that an incident like July 13th does not happen again.”

“Our agents, officers and support personnel understand that every day we are expected to sacrifice our lives to execute a no-fail mission,” Cheatle testified.

Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by the Secret Service moments after he was shot in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally ( Getty Images )

Former federal agents have since ripped the agency for allowing the shooting to occur.

U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican committee chair, told Cheatle that he believes she should resign over the incident, which he called “one of the darkest days in American political history.”

“However, in complete defiance, Director Cheadle has maintained she will not tender her resignation," Comer went on. “Therefore, she will answer questions today from members of this committee seeking to provide clarity to the American people about how these events were allowed to transpire.”

Others, including Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, on Monday joined Comer in his calls for Cheatle to step down.

In his own opening remarks, Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin, the committee’s ranking member, said he and Comer are “determined to get to the bottom of the stunning security failures that enabled this 20-year-old lone gunman, who borrowed his father’s AR-15, to perpetrate a mass shooting and assassination attempt at an event protected by the Secret Service, as well as state and local law enforcement.”

Raskin vowed to “ask hard questions” of Cheatle during the hearing, which he said would help “identify the shocking security failures that occurred and to help transform the operations of the Secret Service to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, sought on Monday to tie the Trump assassination attempt to the ready availability of high-powered weapons in the U.S. ( Getty Images )

In response to a question from Raskin about the events leading up to the shocking assassination attempt, Cheatle said that if Trump’s security detail “had been passed information that there was a threat, the detail would never have brought the former president onto the stage.”

Members of Congress also grilled Cheatle about why the rally was not paused despite significant security concerns ahead of Trump speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois displayed footage of rally attendees pointing to the shooter on the roof.

“Ma’am, that doesn’t look like suspicious behavior, that looks like threatening behavior to me," he said. "And the rally wasn’t paused at the point either, correct?"

Cheatle responded by saying that the moment that the agents surrounding the president were aware of the threat, they moved.

"Was there ever a moment when the Secret Service actually considered pausing the rally?" Krishnamoorthi asked.

"The Secret Service would have paused the rally had they known there was an actual threat," Cheatle replied.

"The answer is no," Krishnamoorthi said.

Aside from any operational shortfalls, Democrats sought to tie the shooting of the former president to assault weapons.

“Does the ubiquity of guns make your job more difficult today?” Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia, asked Cheatle during the hearing.

To this, Cheatle said, “I think the job of the Secret Service is difficult every day, and we need to make sure that we are mitigating all threats,” leading Connolly to fire back, “That isn’t my question.”

The line of inquiry echoed Raskin’s opening salvo, in which he called the Trump shooting “a double failure—the failure by the Secret Service to properly protect Donald Trump and the failure of Congress to properly protect our people from criminal gun violence.”

“It is time to pass universal background checks and build on the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to ensure that we permanently close the loopholes in the Brady law for gun show purchases, on-line purchases, and private sales to prevent these weapons from getting into the hands of people whom we know to be a threat to themselves or others,” Raskin said. “But what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, shows why even closing these loopholes will not keep assault weapons out of the hands of potential assassins and mass murderers. Under federal law, and in the vast majority of states, even young people who cannot legally buy a beer yet can legally purchase and own these weapons of war and even carry them in public.”

The so-called gun show loophole allows buyers to bypass the existing system of background checks, a security flaw Democrats hope to fix ( AP )

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the number-two Democrat on the Oversight Committee, chastised Cheatle for saying that a report would be available in 60 days when an election was a little more than 100 days away.

“This is not theater, this is not about jockeying, this is about the safety of some of the most highly-targeted and valued targets internationally and domestically in the United States of America,” she said. “We have to make policy decisions and we have to make them now. We do. That may require legislation. That may require policy that we must pass in the immediate term, we are flying blind.”

As the hearing continued, some Republicans attempted to link the shooting to the increase of women in the Secret Service. GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin asked about Cheatle’s proposed goal to hire more women in the Secret Service. (Women presently comprise a little less than 25 percent of the agency’s ranks.)

“I am hiring the best qualified candidates that put in an application that want to work for our great organization,” Cheatle responded.

The agency has long been plagued by security failures and scandals. In 2012, the agency became embroiled in scandal when it reportedly brought 20 sex workers to a hotel in Colombia during former president Barack Obama’s visit to the country. In September 2014, a man jumped over the White House fence and made it into the White House, which caused a major black eye for the agency. In 2015, two Secret Service officials drunkenly interfered with a crime scene involving a bomb threat at the White House.

At the time, the House Oversight Committee released a report recommending that the agency have more staffing. The Secret Service is roughly 8,000-strong but needs about 9,500 employees to properly carry out its mission, Cheatle said on Monday.