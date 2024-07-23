Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been endorsed for the Democratic presidential nomination by Hollywood star George Clooney, whose New York Times editorial calling on Joe Biden to step down earlier this month played a major role in pressuring the president into making way.

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again,” the actor, 63, said in a statement to CNN.

“We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

After three weeks of intense pressure to abandon his pursuit of a second term in the White House following a disastrous debate perfomance against Donald Trump last month, Biden, 81, finally announced that he would do so in a short statement posted to social media on Sunday.

In declaring his plan to depart the race, the president endorsed Harris, 59, his deputy, to be his succcessor on the Democratic Party ticket.

Since then, the party has swiftly united around the Vice President, who has already won the support of more than enough delegates to secure the nomination and the endorsement of a number of Democrat big beasts, with no other challengers for the role having yet come foward.

The party also raised a record-breaking $81m in donations in the 24 hours after Harris signaled her intent to run.

Clooney’s endorsement is arguably one of the most significant she has received so far, given that the actor sent shockwaves through the Biden camp on July 10 with his op-ed in the Times, in which he called on his “friend” to fall on his sword, just three weeks after he had hosted a $28m celebrity fundraiser on Biden’s behalf featuring Barack Obama and Julia Roberts.

The star, until then one of the president’s most high-profile supporters, said that he had witnessed first-hand a change in the veteran, as he accused party leaders of gaslighting the American public by blaming Biden’s poor performance in Atlanta on the fact that he was suffering from a cold and was exhausted by his busy travel schedule.

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time,” Clooney wrote.

Kamala Harris and George Clooney ( Getty/Reuters )

“None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big f***ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

Clooney spoke of his “love” for Biden as a senator, vice president and president, praising the many “battles” the White House incumbent has won since taking office in January 2021.

But the star was also withering in his criticism of the Democratic Party and Biden’s inner circle of advisers, writing: “We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign.

“Is it fair to point these things out? It has to be. This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.”

Clooney added that his opinion was shared by “every senator and congress member and governor” he had spoken to privately since the debate.

Among those raising objections to the star’s intervention was Trump, the Republican presidential nominee taking to Truth Social to call him a “fake movie star” who should “get out of politics and go back to television”, offering some pointed criticism of Clooney’s big screen career choices.

Speaking on Monday in the wake of Biden’s announcement that he would make way for a younger challenger, pundit Ana Navarro, co-host of ABC’s The View, praised the president but lamented that he had been “dragged relentlessly for three weeks by some people who were supposedly his friend”, alluding to Clooney, among other wealthy Democratic influencers.

“I hope those donors who said things about him come back with big checks now,” she added.