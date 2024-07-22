Support truly

One of the co-hosts of The View called for George Clooney to write a “big check” for the Harris campaign after the actor published an op-ed arguing for President Joe Biden to leave the race.

The View co-host Ana Navarro said on Monday that she was “full of gratitude” for Biden after he left the race, adding that she “was also mad because he’s been dragged relentlessly for three weeks by some people who were supposedly his friend. I hope those donors who said things about him come back with big checks now.”

She went on to mention Clooney as one of those donors.

Clooney wrote an op-ed in The New York Times on July 10 arguing for Biden to end his campaign after his debate debacle. The actor argued that Democrats would lose in November with Biden atop the ticket. On Sunday, Biden did just that and announced he was stepping aside as the Democratic nominee and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the party in his place.

The View co-host Ana Navarrao called for George Clooney to write a “big check” to Democratics after he and others called for President Joe Biden to step aside ( X/@mmpadellan )

“I would’ve preferred my Democrats to not do this publicly and in everybody’s face,” The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg told viewers about the Clooney op-ed. “What it did was it had us sitting having to talk about this endlessly.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin praised Biden, saying his decision to drop out “shows what a patriot he is. It shows he can put his country before his ego.”

“He has such a great record as president. History will note him as one of the greatest presidents that we’ve had,” she added. “I really do believe that. But I wasn’t comfortable with the notion that people were forcing him out. I wasn’t comfortable with the cannibalization I saw within the Democratic party. But I am comfortable if he made this decision with his inner circle and family and decided to do it on his own.”

Fellow co-host Sara Haines went on to say that “There is room for criticism when you’re talking about the biggest job in the world.”

“Those people that are friends, even George Clooney … a lot of those people were torn themselves,” she added. “I commend the people that took that risk and said we need to do this. That began some very hard conversations.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin wrote on X on Sunday that “It takes character & integrity to know when it’s time to pass the torch. Grateful to @JoeBiden for doing what he knows is best for the country & giving another generation of leadership a chance.”

On the first episode of The View following Biden’s terrible debate performance, Haines said she thought Biden “needs to step down and be replaced.”

“If we want to defeat Donald Trump in November then I absolutely think that. I think Biden’s team saw it coming …Democrats need to stop spinning the age problem,” she added at the time. “A lot of people are concerned with his age and the Democrats have twisted themselves into a pretzel saying, ‘Don’t believe your lying eyes. It’s not true.’ Joy Behar is 81. Joy Behar at 81 is not Joe Biden at 81 and that was on full display last night.”

Griffin said she was “shocked” by Biden’s debate appearance, adding that it was “stunningly worse” than she had expected.

“Biden’s performance was so bad it eclipsed everything Donald Trump said,” she said at the time. “Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy. We need someone who can beat him.”