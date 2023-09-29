Marjorie Taylor Greene is asked not to show porn at Biden impeachment hearing

During the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was interrupted for a specific request – to not show pornography.

Ms Greene said at the House Oversight Committee hearing, “It is sad that my Democratic colleagues pretend to care about women’s rights while allowing Hunter Biden to exploit women.” She was holding up a blown-up photo of a plane ticket and a photo of a nearly-naked woman for whom Hunter Biden allegedly purchased the ticket.

Democratic Rep Jamie Raskin challenged the use of Ms Greene’s exhibit.

He pointed out that Rep Greene had previously introduced “pornographic exhibits and displayed things that are really not suitable for children who might be watching.” He was referring to the intimate photos of Hunter Biden that the Georgia Republican held up at a previous hearing.

Ms Greene fired back at the concern: “Are bathing suits not suitable, Mr Raskin?”

He said, “I’d like the member to be instructed to not introduce any pornography today — at least without running it by the [committee] chair first.”

“A bathing suit is not pornography, Mr Raskin,” Ms Greene interjected.

“But we can’t see it from down there. You didn’t make it available to the minority before you started,” the Maryland Democrat explained.

Ms Greene said that everyone had seen it before: “It’s on the internet. It’s everywhere.”

“You are submitting a naked woman’s body,” New York Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

“This is a bathing suit –” the Georgia Republican defended.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez interjected: “And it has not been cleared before this committee.”

Ms Greene responded: “This is a bathing suit. Put your glasses on. Do you wear them or not?”

“I have contacts in. Thank you,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez sassed back.

“Oh, congratulations,” the Georgia Republican said sarcastically.

Ms Greene came under fire in July for showing naked images of the president’s son as well as photos of him engaging in sexual acts at a Congressional hearing.

It appeared that she held up one of the same posters — with the plane ticket — during Thursday’s hearing, footage revealed.

At the July hearing, Ms Greene pointed to Hunter Biden’s email address on the poster, saying that it showed that he purchased the ticket “for this woman,” she said, pointing to a woman’s naked bottom half.

She then asked the witness: “I would like to point out that if he was purchasing a plane ticket for her for sex and traveling across state lines, do you believe that to be a violation of the Mann Act?”

The Mann Act, a federal law, makes it illegal to transport “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

In response, the president’s son filed an ethics complaint against Ms Greene, requesting that an ethics watchdog “immediately” start a review of Ms Greene’s decision to display explicit photos of him.

His lawyer called the Georgia Republican’s conduct at the time “abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.”