Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene over her complaint against the relaxing of the dress code in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer quietly told the Senate Sergeant at Arms to no longer enforce the dress code in the upper chamber, allowing Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman to be on the floor in his trademark outfit of gym shorts and a hoodie.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!” the Georgia far-right Republican wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Aren’t you the one who did revenge porn in a hearing,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Ms Greene shared nude images of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, during a hearing in July. The images were first published by a rightwing site that obtained a copy of the younger Mr Biden’s laptop.

The Georgia representative showed the images to argue that Mr Biden had taken part in crimes with sex workers but didn’t provide any proof of those claims.

Republicans have pushed conspiracy theories regarding Mr Biden, claiming that his alleged crimes were either financed or greenlit by his father, but they have so far not been able to back up their claims with evidence.

Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin wrote a letter to the chair of the Oversight Committee, James Comer of Kentucky, arguing that Ms Greene must be disciplined for her actions.

“These pictures were displayed across America for purely voyeuristic, sensationalistic, and sadistic purposes,” he wrote. “Our Committee, which was once chaired by heroes of the public interest like Henry Waxman and Elijah Cummings, is rapidly being reduced to the level of a 1970s-era dime store peep show.”

“If this was acceptable for Rep Greene, you are establishing it as acceptable for all Members,” he added.

Mr Raskin urged Mr Comer to “declare that explicit pornographic images of people engaging in sex acts like the ones displayed on Wednesday will not be allowed to be displayed in future Committee proceedings absent clear legislative relevance, prior approval from both the Majority and Minority, and written consent from any individual featured in the exhibit”.

Also in late July, Ms Greene asked that “members be reminded of the rules of decorum” after California Democrat Robert Garcia showed one of her tweets in which she compared Covid-19 safety measures to what Jews experienced during the Holocaust.

“Marjorie needs to remember she showed us a dick pic last week,” Mr Garcia quipped on 27 July.