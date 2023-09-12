Jump to content

AOC slams McCarthy on Biden impeachment: ‘He’s making a joke of himself’

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 13 September 2023 00:07
The top two Democrats on the committee that will lead the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden slammed Kevin McCarthy’s announcement on Tuesday.

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told The Independent that Mr McCarthy’s announcement showed how little evidence Republicans have.

“I mean, I think he's making a joke of himself,” the number two Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee said. “What I find most amusing is that he has opened an impeachment inquiry, and it seems as though they are opening an inquiry into themselves as to why they're even trying to impeach President Biden.”

Mr McCarthy announced that the House would begin an impeachment inquiry with Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) leading the charge, alongside Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO).

