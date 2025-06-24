MTG suggests link between JFK’s assassination and opposition to Israel’s ‘nuclear program’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked backlash Tuesday on X by implying JFK was assassinated for opposing Israel's nuclear program.
Firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked renewed controversy Tuesday after insinuating that former President John F. Kennedy was assassinated because he opposed Israel’s nuclear ambitions.
“There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated,” the MAGA Georgia congresswoman posted on X, defending her criticism of President Donald Trump’s Iran nuclear sites strike.
Greene made her claims in response to commentator Mark Levin, who called her “stupid” on X, claiming she keeps “banging your head against the wall.”
“I’m not going away. You’re on my radar,” Levin wrote.
“This is extremely sick and disturbing,” Greene said in her post before accusing Levin of using the same tone and language as the “psychopaths” who allegedly send her daily death threats.
She went on to discuss Jesus and his teachings, including to “pray for your enemies.”
“I will do my best to pray for you. But I will be watchful now,” Greene wrote before shifting to the Kennedy theory. “I am for peace. I oppose war, including wars Israel wages. Should I feel that my life is in danger now too? What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?”
Greene’s post comes just days after the US military struck Iran’s nuclear sites in retaliation for escalating regional tensions, which she criticized as a “bait and switch.”
Although US intelligence says these strikes caused only temporary disruption, delays of a few months, rather than total destruction of Iran’s program, Greene pointed to the timing of JFK’s opposition to Israel as suspicious.
Critics argue that framing Kennedy’s assassination in this context is not only historically unfounded but also potentially antisemitic, playing into age‑old tropes concerning Jewish influence.
Greene has yet to respond to those accusations or clarify how her assertion aligns with established historical records.
Greene has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories before, including a 2018 claim that Rothschild-funded space lasers may have caused California wildfires.
