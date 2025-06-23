Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Trump team over war with Iran: ‘A complete bait and switch’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters, continued her criticisms of the administration’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities on Monday, saying Trump committed a “bait and switch.”

The Georgia Republican congresswoman posted on X her disappointment after having steadfastly supported Trump for year.

“I spent millions of my own money and TRAVELED THE ENTIRE COUNTRY campaigning for President Trump and his MAGA agenda and his promises,” she said.

“And Trump’s MAGA agenda included these key promises: NO MORE FOREIGN WARS. NO MORE REGIME CHANGE. WORLD PEACE. And THIS is what the people voted for.”

Greene, alongside Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, has become one of the most outspoken critics of Trump’s policy towards Iran in the past month. She recently said she sided with Tucker Carlson over Trump in terms of supporting Israel as it conducted strikes against Iran.

This came despite the fact Greene has been one of Trump’s most steadfast supporters in Congress.

“Only 6 months in and we are back into foreign wars, regime change, and world war 3,” she said. “It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!”

In addition to the policy, Greene also criticized the changing narrative around the nature of the strikes. On Saturday evening, Trump said that Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Esfahan and Fordow had been “completely and totally obliterated.”

But the next day, Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the mission inflicted “extremely severe damage and destruction.”

“Let me be very clear,” Greene said. “My children are 22, 25, and 27. I will literally fight ANYONE for their future. And their future and their entire generation’s future MUST be free of America LAST foreign wars that provoke terrorists attacks on our homeland, military drafts, and NUCLEAR WAR.”

Greene has previously criticized U.S. efforts to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Last year, she joined Massie to file a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, which ultimately failed after Democrats teamed up with Republicans to keep Johnson in the chair.

“I am FIGHTING for them to have a future where they can afford to buy a home, afford insurance, invest for retirement, enjoy life, retain their God given freedoms, afford to raise a family under their Christian faith, not be in debt, safety and security, AND NOT HAVE OUR OWN TAX PAYER FUNDED GOVERNMENT DESTROY IT ALL,” Greene said.

But as of Monday, Greene has yet to join any resolution to rein in Trump’s military powers. Still, she said she was independent of the president.

“Contrary to brainwashed Democrat boomers think and protest about, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and I can and DO have my own opinion,” she said.