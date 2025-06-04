Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weeks after she voted to advance President Donald Trump’s multitrillion-dollar tax cut and spending package, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sided with White House defector Elon Musk, who called it “a disgusting abomination,” saying: “I agree with him.”

Greene, who also chairs the House’s “DOGE” oversight subcommittee, was asked by NewsNation Tuesday evening about Musk’s criticisms of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, in which the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla boss called “shame on those who voted for” the centerpiece legislation of Trump’s agenda in a series of posts on his X platform, formerly Twitter.

The far-right firebrand said she supports Musk “calling out the government” and recalled how she initially ran for Congress because she’d been “angry at Republicans” over their spending habits.

“I ran in 2020 because I was angry at Republicans, so I fully understand what Elon is saying and, you know, I agree with him to a certain extent,” she said.

But Greene also defended the spending bill — even though she was roasted by critics after admitting to not having read it — by claiming she doesn’t want the government to continue to be funded by a continuing resolution, or CR, that essentially extends funding levels set by the previous Congress during the Biden administration.

“This bill was important to transition over to exactly what the American people voted for,” she said.

The congressional rabble-rouser’s criticism of Trump’s signature legislation came just hours after the world’s wealthiest man Musk began arguing against the bill on social media.

Musk, who donated at least $288 million to Trump’s campaign in 2024, had only just left his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Friday. Days into being just a private citizen again, he launched an astonishing broadside against the president over the bill on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” the world’s richest man posted. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

His opposition to the mega-bill also drew praise from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who posted in agreement, writing: “I agree with Elon. We have both seen the massive waste in government spending, and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake. We can and must do better.”

The bill is expected to add at least $3.8 trillion to America’s national debt over the next 10 years, with some estimates placing the total closer to $5 trillion.

Having only slipped through the House of Representatives by the narrowest of margins on May 22, it now faces a treacherous path through the upper chamber, with Republican fiscal hawks, MAGA populists, and moderates alike raising objections to different aspects of its tax and spending provisions.

Senate Republicans are planning to write their version of the massive domestic legislation bill that includes extending the 2017 tax cuts Trump signed, beefed up spending at the U.S.-Mexico border and oil drilling as well as massive changes to the social safety net in the United States.