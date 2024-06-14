Comedian says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘what a Waffle House sounds like at 3 am’ in backhanded compliment
The comedian joked that Congress could pay off the national deficit by giving the Georgia firebrand a swear jar
Radio host and comedian Charlamagne tha God tried to illustrate his point that Republicans know how to “talk like real people” by giving Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a very backhanded compliment.
“Democrats have a problem. It’s not their policies. It’s not their fundraising,” Charlamagne tha God claimed on Thursday’s episode of The Daily Show. “The problem they have is their messaging.”
After airing a few clips of Democrats’ bungled explanations of the importance of protecting reproductive rights, the comedian said: “Before Democrats even worry about explaining their side of an issue, they need to learn something more basic: how to talk like real people.”
The show then featured clips of “nut a** Republicans” not mincing their words.
“There were riots burning down the f***ing country over George Floyd,” Greene said in the clip. “And I’m sick and tired of the bulls*** annex I have to deal with constantly,” she said, apparently pointing to her office.
The comedian complimented her blunt language.
“I know Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Whole Foods Market. But that’s authentic. That’s real America,” Charlamagne tha God said. “That’s what a Waffle House sounds like at 3am. That’s making a scene at Ann Taylor Loft because you can’t make a return without your receipt.”
The radio host also joked that Congress could pay off the deficit by giving the Georgia firebrand a swear jar.
To further illustrate his point, the late-night show aired a clip of Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy saying: “The Biden administration sucks.”
That was followed by snippets of presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump discussing his opposition party: “They’re communists. They’re Marxists. They’re radical Democrats. They’re sick people.”
The comedian summarized his argument with yet another backhanded compliment: “Folks appreciate when someone sounds authentic — even when their ideas are terrible.”
Earlier this week, Greene was as blunt as ever when she compared the former president to Jesus — since they are both convicted felons.
A jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial on May 31, when he made history as the first-ever former president to carry the label of “convicted felon.”
Greene, a Trump ally, rebranded the guilty verdict into something positive.
Speaking at a Las Vegas rally, she told the crowd: “The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon.’” She continued: “Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon.”
Greene then called it a “bulls***” conviction.
