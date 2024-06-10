Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene likened Donald Trump to Jesus Christ, who is “also a convicted felon”, after the former president’s “bulls***” conviction in the hush money trial last month.

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his home state of New York related to so-called hush money payments given to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for her silence over an alleged affair.

The Georgia firebrand labeled the guilty verdict “bulls***” at a rally on Sunday in Las Vegas. “The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,’” she said. “Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon.”

The audience cheered.

“And he was murdered on a Roman cross,” Taylor Greene continued as the crowd whooped behind her. “We’ve seen political corruption. We have seen this throughout history. This is nothing new.”

Some online pointed out that the “convicted felon” comparison ends at the label itself.

One X user wrote: “I can’t wait to see all the fake Christians explain how it’s perfectly normal to compare Trump to Jesus. Or, you know, pay off a pornstar to cover up an affair you had while your 3rd wife was pregnant.”

Another joked that Jesus also said “sometimes revenge can be justified,” which Trump quipped during his interview with Dr Phil last week.

Others still called it “blasphemous” to compare Trump to Jesus.

Taylor Greene is just one of many in her party to defend the former president after the historic guilty verdict, which Trump has vowed to appeal.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in the immediate aftermath: “President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict – and he WILL WIN.” He called the trial result an example of “the weaponization of our justice system”.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said: “These charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal.”

Others have suggested that there will be political retribution, as Trump and members of his party have repeatedly claimed that President Biden orchestrated the criminal case against Trump.

Texas Republican Rep Ronny Jackson recently divulged that he planned to “aggressively go after the president and his entire family,” while Texas Republican Rep Troy Nehls warned there will “be hell to pay“ for the conviction.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced 11 July.