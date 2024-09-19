Lauren Boebert compares government funding bill to a Diddy ‘freak-off’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tried to articulate her opposition to a government spending package bill by comparing it to “Freak Offs” – the alleged sex acts where Sean “Diddy” Combs coerced and drugged women to get them to participate for his pleasure.

“This CR, this continuing resolution, that we’re going to vote on today, it’s going to screw our country more times over than a Diddy Freak Off,” Boebert said on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast Wednesday.

The resolution the far-right congresswoman was referring to, is a piece of legislation that would prevent a fast-approaching government shutdown by continuing to fund the federal government at current spending levels.

She called the government’s current funding “chaos” and “madness” while escalating it to the height of the allegations against Diddy.

Lauren Bobert appears on ‘War Room’ where she discussed her dislike of the government spending bill because of opposition to a voting measure in it . She compared the proposal to a forced sex act that rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs made victims participate in ( Real American Voices / War Room )

Combs, a music mogul, was charged with three federal crimes, including sex trafficking and racketeering, for allegedly running a criminal enterprise that aided him in abusing women physically, sexually and emotionally for more than a decade.

Federal prosecutors say the rapper directed “Freak Offs” which allegedly included forcing women to participate in recorded sexual activities, often with male commercial sex workers, while under the influence of substances.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the counts and his lawyer insists he is “an innocent man with nothing to hide.” He is currently being held without bail while awaiting trial.

A courtroom sketch shows Combs appearing before a judge where he pleaded not guilty to three federal crimes ( REUTERS )

Boebert invoked the reference to “Freak Offs,” seemingly to illustrate how dire she believes the continuing resolution would hurt the U.S.

That continuing resolution includes a measure called the SAVE Act which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote in national elections. Republicans in the House have already passed the measure but the Democratic-controlled Senate and President Joe Biden oppose it.

Boebert joined 13 of her Republican colleagues in voting against the spending bill on Wednesday evening in an effort to keep the SAVE Act alive – after former president Donald Trump insisted Republicans should vote against the continuing resolution.

“I love the SAVE Act,” Bobert said. “I believe that President Trump was absolutely right that we should not fund the federal government without ensuring our elections are secure.”

Non-citizens cannot vote in federal U.S. elections and have not been permitted to since 1924.

Despite this, Boebert said she is “willing to shut down the federal government” to “secure elections” – a reference to widespread false claims of election fraud.

Congress has until September 30 to come up with a plan to keep the government funded or operations would shut down on October 1 – approximately a month before the November presidential election.