Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs latest: Rapper denied bail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges as accusers speak out
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has faced a series of civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse over the last year
Accusers of Sean “Diddy” Combs have spoken after the music mogul was indicted and accused of running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced women into sex acts “to fulfill his sexual desires.”
The rapper appeared in a New York federal court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
After, his accusers spoke out. Natania Reuben, who claims Combs shot her in the face during a 1999 nightclub shooting, told The Daily Beast it was “one of the best days ever.”
Combs was acquitted on those charges, but Reuben claims he evaded justice.
Lawyers for Combs asked a magistrate judge to allow the rapper to remain on house arrest, but the judge ordered the rapper be jailed at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until trial.
Combs is expected to appear in court again today where his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, will attempt to appeal the bail decision.
Agnifilo said Combs was “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”
Former prosecutor says outlook for Diddy is ‘bleak,’
Elie Honig, an attorney with experience trialing “complex international sex trafficking rings”, said his review of the indictment showed a “bleak” outlook for Combs.
“Given what I know about the SDNY and its racketeering and sex trafficking prosecutions – the outlook for Combs is bleak,” Honig wrote in an op-ed for Intelligencer on Wednesday.
Although prosecutors did not provide extremely specific details about their evidence in the indictment, Honig said the allegations they’ve made in the indictment, letter to the judge requesting Combs remain jailed and U.S. attorney’s press conference indicate the prosecution has “valuable” backing.
He said prosecutors’ reference to “dozens of victims and witnesses” means the defense team will have a “tough” time undermining each one.
Honig said prosecutors likely will use a public video of Combs physically assaulting an individual which could support their allegation that physical violence was a core aspect of the racketeering charge.
“Racketeering (or ‘RICO’) charges are a cheat code of sorts for prosecutors,” Honig said.
Federal prosecutors allege Combs used those around him to create a “criminal enterprise” that continuously enabled his alleged criminal behavior – like coercing women to participate in his so-called “Freak Offs”.
Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, asserts that his client is an “innocent man with nothing to hide”. During the arraignment, Agnifilo indicated that the charges brought against him stemmed from nothing more than a consensual but strained relationship due to infidelity.
Although the case is in its early stages and nowhere near trial-ready, Honig said he can “already see the defense taking shape… ‘He’s a sex freak, but he’s not a criminal’.”
A woman who claims Sean “Diddy“ Combs shot her in the face in a New York City nightclub back in 1999 has described the news of his arrest as “one of the best days ever.”
Natania Reuben was at Club New York in Manhattan in December 1999 when gunfire broke out, injuring three people. She miraculously survived, but the bullet scarred her brain.
Reuben described the moment that her teenage daughter, Nirvana, broke the news of Diddy’s arrest to her on Monday. Reuben told The Daily Beast: “I said, ‘Are you kidding me, really?’ She said, ‘Yes!’ I just screamed out to God, ‘Thank you, merciful father!’”
Rhian Lubin reports:
Watch: Video from Combs’ home raid shows moment FBI breach his house
Diddy was hit with three civil lawsuits in November
In November, Combs was hit with three lawsuits filled with allegations of sexual and physical abuse, in just one week – a startling occurrence that would open a floodgate of other allegations and investigations.
Here’s a look back at that moment.
Sheila Flynn reported:
Reminder of the charges against Combs
Here’s a reminder of the charges Combs faces.
According to a three-count criminal indictment unsealed on Tuesday, Combs ran a decades-long criminal enterprise that aided him in egregiously abusing women through sex crimes, physical violence and emotional manipulation, federal prosecutors said.
The rapper, who has been accused of rape and sexual abuse in at least nine civil lawsuits this past year, was arrested in New York Monday night and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
On Tuesday morning he appeared in Manhattan federal court to plead not guilty to the charges.
Today is he expected to appear in court to appeal the decision to deny him bail.
Prosecution alleges there are more than 50 victims
The prosecution alleges there are more than 50 potential victims in relation to the charges against Combs.
In a memo supporting the request Combs remain in jail until trial, the prosecution said the government has conducted interviews with “over 50 victims and witnesses, many of whom saw or experienced the defendant’s abuse”.
The total number of alleged victims is unclear, but the memo added the prosecution “only expects that number to continue to grow”.
Combs ‘anticipated’ charges were being brought against him
Combs, who was arrested on Monday night at a hotel in Manhattan, knew the charges were coming.
His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said the rapper travelled to New York last week in anticipation of the charges being brought.
“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” Agnifilo added.
Combs being held in prison where Ghislaine Maxwell and R Kelly were once housed
More details about the conditions inside the Metropolitan Detention Center are being reported as Combs is being held there in pretrial detention.
It’s a facility that is no stranger to famous faces, having previously housed sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland and rapper R Kelly, who was found guilty of child sexual abuse.
Many have spoken out about the “barbaric” conditions inside the prison, with one inmate claiming the jail sees stabbings “at least a couple of times a week.”
“One guy was stabbed in the eye with a makeshift knife,” the inmate, only named as Eli, told NY1.
“And these knives, again, I have never been to jail. This is my first time in jail, but these knives are six, nine inches long sometimes, you know, homemade with materials from the steel walls. It’s very violent. There’s stabbings, there’s stabbings at least a couple times a week.”
Read more here.
What will happen in court today?
Combs is due to appear in court again today at approximately 3.30pm ET.
He is appealing the decision to be held without bail in front of US District Court Judge Andrew Carter.
If the appeal is denied, Combs will be remanded back to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and could remain there until trial.
His laywers yesterday requested he remain under house arrest, which was denied.
50 Cent mocks Combs after 1,000 bottles of lube seized
50 Cent has mocked Combs with a message on social media shortly after the embattled music mogul was arrested by federal agents in New York City.
The rapper was responding to details released by the FBI - that searches of Combs’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles led to officers seizing “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”
In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent captioned a photograph of himself during a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show with the message: “Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”
Kevin E G Perry reports.
