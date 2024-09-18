✕ Close Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s lawyer speaks outside of court and says his client is ‘a fighter’ and ‘not afraid of the charges’ against him

Accusers of Sean “Diddy” Combs have spoken after the music mogul was indicted and accused of running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced women into sex acts “to fulfill his sexual desires.”

The rapper appeared in a New York federal court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

After, his accusers spoke out. Natania Reuben, who claims Combs shot her in the face during a 1999 nightclub shooting, told The Daily Beast it was “one of the best days ever.”

Combs was acquitted on those charges, but Reuben claims he evaded justice.

Lawyers for Combs asked a magistrate judge to allow the rapper to remain on house arrest, but the judge ordered the rapper be jailed at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until trial.

Combs is expected to appear in court again today where his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, will attempt to appeal the bail decision.

Agnifilo said Combs was “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”